Sporty FM has chalked up a remarkable milestone after clinching a top honour at the 2025 Ghana Business Awards at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel

In just 10 months of operation, the Accra-based 24-hour sports network has quickly become the go-to destination for comprehensive sports coverage

Regional Lead, Gary Al-Smith, hailed the recognition as a testament to the station’s vision to revolutionise sports broadcasting and storytelling across the country.

Sporty FM wins Emerging Brand of the Year

Known for its vibrant and refreshing approach to sports coverage, Sporty FM has captured the attention of fans nationwide with a blend of expert analysis, witty storytelling, and youthful energy.

The award celebrates innovation and excellence in business and underscores the station’s rapid ascent as one of the most influential voices in sports broadcasting.

Watch the video of Sporty FM's watershed moment at the 2025 Ghana Business Awards:

From Sporty Breakfast to Sporty Drive, European Nights, and Ball Up Top, the station has kept listeners glued with its exciting mix of shows.

Each programme offers a unique take on sports, with presenters bringing insight, humour, and authenticity to every discussion.

Whether it’s football, boxing, basketball, or Formula One, Sporty FM delivers content that connects with fans on every level.

At the helm of this groundbreaking project is Gary Al-Smith, Regional Content Lead at Sporty Group and one of Ghana’s most respected sports journalists.

He leads an exceptional team that includes broadcasting icons and rising talents such as Fiifi Banson, Nathan Quao, Yaw Ofosu Larbi, Abigail Sena Sosu, Nana Asare Boadu, Raymond Nyamador, Immortal Agyakwah-Acheampong, Enoch “Sergio Manucho” Manu, Nana Akua Amankwaa, and Kosi Fiaka.

Expressing his excitement after the win, Al-Smith said:

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in such a short time. This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar for sports journalism in Ghana and to deliver even more engaging, high-quality content for our listeners.”

Sporty FM drives national conversations

The honour comes only weeks after Sporty FM hosted an exclusive interview with the President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

The conversation explored football’s power to unite the nation and its role in promoting accountability in leadership.

Below is a summary of Sporty FM's interview with President Mahama:

Sporty FM’s latest recognition cements its place as a trailblazer in Ghana’s evolving sports media landscape.

Beyond entertainment, the station continues to shape conversations around sports, culture, and national development — proving that in just a year, it has become more than a radio station.

