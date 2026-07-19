Lionel Messi was eligible to represent both Spain and Italy before committing his international future to Argentina

Spain made serious attempts to convince Messi to switch allegiance, but the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner refused every approach

Messi's decision ultimately led to Copa America and World Cup glory after briefly retiring from international football in 2016

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Lionel Messi is preparing to play in his third FIFA World Cup final with Argentina, with the opportunity to achieve something even Diego Maradona never managed - winning a second World Cup title for La Albiceleste.

Although Messi has become synonymous with Argentina, his international career could have taken a completely different path. The football icon was eligible to represent two other major nations before choosing his homeland.

Lionel Messi Could Have Played for Two Other Nations Instead of Argentina

Source: Getty Images

Messi stayed loyal despite Spain's interest

Messi's journey with Argentina has not always been straightforward. After finishing as runner-up at the 2014 World Cup and suffering back-to-back Copa America final defeats in 2015 and 2016, he announced his retirement from international football.

The decision proved short-lived as he returned before the 2018 World Cup. Argentina exited in the Round of 16 after a thrilling 4-3 defeat to France before another semi-final disappointment against Brazil at the 2019 Copa America.

Everything changed in 2021 when Messi inspired Argentina to Copa America glory with four goals and five assists. One year later, he completed his international dream by leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title after defeating France in a dramatic final.

Had he chosen another country, success may have arrived much earlier. Spain dominated international football between 2008 and 2012, winning two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

After moving to Barcelona at the age of 13, Messi became eligible to represent Spain. Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque later revealed the Spanish Football Federation made every effort to persuade him to switch allegiance.

"The Federation made every effort to get Messi to play for Spain," Del Bosque said. "Lionel refused because he loves his country."

Messi could have played for Italy

Messi later admitted he never seriously considered leaving Argentina.

"I always said that I wanted to play for my national team because I love Argentina and these are the only colours I want to wear," he wrote in Messi, The Patriot.

Former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas also revealed Messi always felt deeply connected to Argentina despite spending most of his career in Spain.

Beyond Spain, Messi also qualified to represent Italy through his great-grandfather, who emigrated from Italy to Argentina in the late 1800s. The family connection made him eligible for an Italian passport, although the Italian Football Federation never attempted to recruit him.

Messi ultimately chose loyalty over convenience, a decision that transformed him into Argentina's greatest modern football icon and gave him the chance to build one of the greatest international careers in football history.

Source: YEN.com.gh