Andres Iniesta admitted it is impossible to completely stop Lionel Messi but insisted Spain can beat Argentina by sticking to their own style

The Spain legend urged Luis de la Fuente's side to play without fear and trust the confidence built throughout the tournament

Iniesta also said he does not care who scores in the final as long as Spain lift the World Cup trophy

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Spain legend Andres Iniesta has shared his thoughts on how La Roja can overcome Lionel Messi and Argentina in Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup final, while admitting there is no foolproof way to stop the Argentine captain.

Spain will face the defending champions at MetLife Stadium looking to win a third World Cup title, but standing in their way is Messi, who has once again produced a remarkable tournament.

World Cup Final: Andres Iniesta Explains How Spain Can Stop Messi and Beat Argentina

Source: Getty Images

The 39-year-old heads into the final tied with Kylian Mbappe on eight goals and has also provided four assists, underlining his influence despite his age.

England experienced that threat firsthand in the semi-finals, where Messi produced two assists in seven minutes to inspire Argentina's comeback from a goal down to win 2-1.

Iniesta explains how Spain can stop Messi

Few players know Messi better than Iniesta, who played alongside the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner 488 times for Barcelona, more than any other teammate.

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE in New York, Iniesta admitted completely neutralising Messi is unrealistic.

"Shutting him down completely is impossible," he said.

"It will be more about how much Spain can hurt Argentina with their own game, creating chances, and being clinical when they come along."

The former Barcelona midfielder also paid tribute to his longtime teammate.

"There are no words, or I just don't know how to describe it. The determination, conviction and everything he does in every single game is something you just have to take your hat off to."

Iniesta urges Spain to play without fear

The 2010 World Cup final hero also stressed that mentality will be just as important as tactics when Spain take to the field.

Iniesta insisted Luis de la Fuente's players must approach the biggest match in football without fear, believing their confidence throughout the tournament has earned them the right to trust themselves.

He said every player understands their role, regardless of who starts, and believes the squad has shown complete control throughout the competition.

Despite Spain's reputation for attractive football, Iniesta also insisted style will mean little if they fail to lift the trophy.

The retired midfielder said he does not care who scores the winning goal, adding that becoming world champions is all that matters.

For Iniesta, beating Messi may be impossible, but playing with courage, confidence and clinical finishing could be enough to deliver Spain another World Cup crown.

Source: YEN.com.gh