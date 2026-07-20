Six nations have already secured automatic qualification for the 2030 World Cup under FIFA's historic hosting arrangement

The centenary edition will be the first ever staged across three continents, creating a landmark moment in its history

FIFA has approved 23 proposed venues for the tourney, including several of Europe's and Africa's most iconic stadiums

Spain may have just lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy, but attention has already turned to the next edition of football's biggest tournament, which promises to be unlike anything seen before.

The 2030 tournament will mark the competition's centenary and become the first edition to be staged across six countries spanning three continents.

Six nations have already secured automatic qualification for the 2030 FIFA World Cup after Spain won the 2026 edition. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Spain, Portugal and Morocco will serve as the main hosts after FIFA selected their joint bid, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will each stage one opening match as part of a special celebration marking 100 years since the inaugural World Cup.

Historic centenary celebration across three continents

According to Al Jazeera, the opening match of the tournament will be played in Montevideo, Uruguay, where the first-ever FIFA World Cup kicked off in 1930.

Argentina and Paraguay will also host one game each.

Uruguay earned the honour as hosts and winners of the inaugural tournament, Argentina as runners-up, while Paraguay was chosen because it is home to CONMEBOL, the first football confederation.

FIFA described the arrangement as a unique celebration of the competition's centenary after consultations with all continental confederations.

The governing body said the symbolic opening matches recognise the origins of the World Cup before the tournament shifts to its main hosts in Europe and Africa.

A statement on FIFA's official website read:

"The 2030 edition is a symbolic milestone for FIFA, as it celebrates 100 years since the first FIFA World Cup was played in South America across three stadiums.

"Following extensive consultation with all confederations, the FIFA Council approved a unique celebration of the centenary of the FIFA World Cup in South America, specifically in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay."

Automatic qualification and confirmed venues

All six host nations - Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay - will qualify automatically for the tournament.

FIFA also confirmed 23 proposed stadiums across the host nations.

Spain will provide venues including Camp Nou, Santiago Bernabéu, Metropolitano, San Mamés and La Cartuja.

Portugal's venues include Estádio da Luz, Estádio José Alvalade and Estádio do Dragão.

Morocco will stage matches in Casablanca, Rabat, Marrakesh, Tangier, Agadir and Fez, while South America's venues include Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires and Estadio Osvaldo Domínguez Dibb in Asunción.

The unprecedented format means the 2030 World Cup will become the first tournament in history to be played across three continents while celebrating 100 years since the competition first began.

Pau Cubarsi, Rodri and Unai Simon pose with their awards after helping Spain clinch the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Argentina on July 19, 2026. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Spain's historic triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was followed by the announcement of the tournament's top individual honours, with FIFA recognising the players who produced the most outstanding performances across the 104 matches.

The awards ceremony at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, saw several stars rewarded for their contributions, including the Golden Ball, Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Young Player awards.

World Cup winners to receive gold rings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA will award custom rings to the 2026 World Cup winners for the first time.

Only 30 of these will be presented to the champions, while the remaining 1,996 will be sold as official merchandise.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh