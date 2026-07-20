Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final, with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal to secure a historic title for La Roja

Despite lifting the trophy on the pitch, FIFA regulations require Spain to return the original before leaving the stadium that same night

The rule traces back to a dramatic episode involving the previous trophy, the Jules Rimet, which was stolen in Brazil and never recovered

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Spain are the 2026 FIFA World Cup champions after a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final, sealed by a Ferran Torres goal.

Argentina's challenge was further undermined by a red card for Enzo Fernandez, leaving the defending champions a man short and unable to claw their way back into the contest.

Yet despite the celebrations and the image of La Roja lifting the gleaming gold trophy on the pitch, Spain will not be taking it home.

World Cup 2026: Why FIFA Won’t Allow Spain to Keep the Original Trophy After Beating Argentina

Source: Getty Images

Why Spain won't be allowed to keep World Cup

FIFA regulations are unambiguous on the matter: the World Cup trophy is the permanent property of FIFA and must be returned to the governing body before the winning team leaves the stadium on the night of the final. The on-pitch presentation is purely ceremonial.

In place of the original, the winning association receives what FIFA designates as the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy, a replica they are entitled to retain as a permanent memento of their achievement.

The original trophy, crafted from 18-carat gold and standing 36 centimetres tall, has not been the property of any winning nation since the current design was introduced in 1974.

The artefact is housed at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, where access is restricted to a select group, including former World Cup winners and heads of state.

World Cup 2026: Why FIFA Won’t Allow Spain to Keep the Original Trophy After Beating Argentina

Source: Getty Images

The history behind FIFA's trophy decision

FIFA's decision to retain ownership of the trophy is rooted in a cautionary episode from football history, according to The Athletic.

The previous version of the trophy, the Jules Rimet, was permanently awarded to Brazil in 1970 after they became the first nation to win the World Cup three times.

In 1983, the trophy was stolen in Brazil and has never been recovered. That incident prompted FIFA to adopt the current model, under which the original artefact never leaves the governing body's custody permanently, ensuring no future champion can lose or misplace the sport's most coveted prize.

Spain's copy will serve as a lasting symbol of their triumph in this tournament, but the authentic piece will return to its case in Zurich, as it has after every World Cup final since 1974.

Source: YEN.com.gh