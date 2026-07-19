Opta's supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina

La Roja booked their place in the showpiece with a 2-0 victory over France, while La Albiceleste edged England 2-1, set for July 19

The two nations last met at the World Cup in 1966, when Argentina emerged victorious with a 2-1 win

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its grand finale on July 19 as Spain and Argentina battle for global supremacy in New York New Jersey.

After 38 days of intense action in the expanded tournament, two of football's most decorated nations remain standing.

World Cup 2026 Final: Supercomputer Predicts Winner of Spain vs Argentina Clash. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Spain booked their place in the final with a commanding 2-0 victory over France on July 14, thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro.

Argentina followed a day later, overcoming England 2-1 after goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez secured their place in a second consecutive World Cup final.

Spain vs Argentina: Final preview and key battles

Spain head into the showdown with remarkable momentum, having gone unbeaten in their last 17 matches across all competitions. La Roja have won their last six games, scoring 13 goals and conceding just once.

Argentina have been equally impressive. The defending champions have won 14 straight matches and are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 2002 to complete a World Cup campaign with a perfect record.

Both sides have attacking stars capable of deciding the contest. Oyarzabal has led Spain's charge with five goals at the tournament, while Lionel Messi has been central to Argentina's title defence, scoring eight times and sitting among the competition's leading scorers.

The two nations have also been ruthless in front of goal, with Spain scoring in each of their last six World Cup matches and Argentina finding the net in every game at the 2026 edition.

World Cup 2026 Final: Supercomputer Predicts Winner of Spain vs Argentina Clash

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer backs Spain to beat Argentina

The Opta supercomputer has predicted Spain to lift the trophy, giving Luis de la Fuente's side a 59.6% chance of becoming world champions after 25,000 simulations.

Argentina, who are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles, were given a 40.4% chance of retaining their crown.

Looking at the outcome after 90 minutes, Spain have a 45% chance of winning, while a draw stands at 29%.

Argentina has been handed a 26% probability of securing victory before extra time or penalties.

The final promises a historic conclusion, with Spain seeking a second World Cup triumph and Argentina hoping to defend the title they won in Qatar four years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh