FIFA will award custom championship rings to the World Cup winners for the first time, alongside the famous trophy and gold medals

A total of 2,026 rings have been produced, with 30 reserved for the champions and the remaining 1,996 available as official merchandise

The move mirrors a long-standing American sports tradition and forms part of FIFA's broader push to reshape the World Cup experience

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For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the tournament winners will receive more than just the iconic trophy and their gold medals.

As Spain and Argentina prepare to battle for football's biggest prize, FIFA has unveiled a brand-new reward that will also be handed to the champions after the final.

Everything to Know About FIFA's New World Cup Championship Rings

Source: Getty Images

The governing body has borrowed one of the most recognisable traditions from American sports by introducing custom-made championship rings.

While some supporters have criticised what they see as the Americanisation of football, others have welcomed the move as a unique addition to the sport's biggest competition.

What are the new World Cup championship rings?

The World Cup Championship Rings are personalised pieces of jewellery awarded exclusively to the tournament winners.

FIFA has produced exactly 2,026 rings to mark the year of the tournament. Thirty of those rings will be reserved for the victorious team, covering the players as well as key members of the coaching and support staff.

Immediately after the final, the winning captain and head coach will receive temporary rings during the trophy celebrations before the official custom-made versions are produced and delivered.

The remaining 1,996 rings will be released to supporters worldwide as officially licensed FIFA merchandise.

What are the World Cup rings made of?

Although FIFA has not revealed the exact materials or gemstones used in the rings, several design details have been confirmed.

Each ring features the FIFA World Cup trophy on one side, while the opposite side is customised with the identity of the winning nation. That means Argentina's rings would differ from Spain's if Lionel Scaloni's side successfully defend their title.

Every ring is individually numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity. Fans purchasing one of the licensed versions will also be able to have their ring custom-fitted.

FIFA says the introduction of championship rings is designed to create another lasting symbol of success while embracing one of North America's most celebrated sporting traditions.

The initiative also follows other American-inspired innovations at the 2026 World Cup, including an extended Super Bowl-style halftime show featuring stars such as Madonna, Justin Bieber and Post Malone, as well as hydration breaks that critics argue create additional advertising opportunities and boost commercial revenue under FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Source: YEN.com.gh