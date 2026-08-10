Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President released a video on August 7, 2026, warning that actress Nana Ama McBrown faces a possible accident-related danger

The prophecy has revived memories of McBrown's serious 2013 motor accident on the George Walker Bush Highway in Accra, which left her with a fractured arm

Nana Ama McBrown has not publicly responded to the warning, while social media users have been divided in their reactions to the spiritualist's claims

Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President has issued a public warning about actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown, claiming a revelation he received points to an impending accident-related danger involving her.

Karma President drops an accident prophecy about Nana Ama McBrown 13 years after her first crash. Image credit: Karma President, @iamamamcbrowv

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on August 7, 2026, Karma President said he had seen McBrown's soul connected to an accident and urged her to take immediate protective measures.

He also stressed that any harm coming to the actress would cause widespread emotional distress among her large fanbase, given the affection Ghanaians hold for her.

Prophecy revives memory of McBrown's 2013 crash

The warning has drawn renewed attention to a near-fatal incident from McBrown's past. In 2013, the actress survived a serious motor accident on the George Walker Bush Highway in Accra, sustaining a fractured arm and requiring medical treatment.

The crash was widely reported at the time and became a defining moment in her personal story. McBrown later spoke about how the experience shifted her outlook on life and deepened her faith.

Karma President's remarks come 13 years after that incident, reigniting conversations about the actress among her followers and social media users.

As of the time of publishing, Nana Ama McBrown had not publicly addressed Karma President's claims.

She remains one of Ghana's most prominent entertainment figures, continuing to work across both acting and television presenting.

The Instagram video of Karma President's prophecy is below:

Mixed reactions to Karma President's prophecy

The prophecy has generated a range of responses, with some urging prayers for the actress and others questioning the nature of such spiritual warnings.

@asare8805 wrote:

"I rebuke it in Jesus name nothing will happen to Nana she's covered by the blood of Jesus🔥🔥 she is the righteousness of God and she is God's favorite child she is covered by the Savior nothing shall happen to her, nan AMA will leave on this earth when it is time for her to go but not accident."

@updateking_ commented:

"The accident will come over you… Devil… She will not die…"

@kobby.legacy_ wrote:

"This guy must be arrested la."

@cridhall simply noted:

"Eiii this man."

Karma President's prophecy about Akwaboah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President shared a prophecy about musician Akwaboah Jnr amid ongoing bad marriage speculation.

The spiritualist alleged that a woman placed a curse on Akwaboah that has imprisoned him in the spiritual realm.

Karma President warned that the situation could affect the singer's music career and urged his wife to take immediate action.

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Source: YEN.com.gh