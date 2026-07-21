FIFA launched an investigation after a heated post-match brawl involving several Argentina and Spain players

Argentina reportedly skipped mandatory FIFA media duties, drawing criticism from former players and journalists

The fallout from the final overshadowed Argentina's defeat as their conduct came under intense scrutiny worldwide

Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final ended in disappointment both on and off the pitch after Lionel Scaloni's side came under heavy criticism for their conduct following the match.

Spain secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory after extra time to claim their second World Cup title, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute.

Lionel Messi and Argentina Players Defy FIFA Rules After World Cup Final

Source: Getty Images

Argentina struggled to impose themselves throughout the contest, finishing with more red cards than shots on target across normal and extra time.

Having travelled to New Jersey hoping to defend the title they won in Qatar four years earlier, Lionel Messi and his teammates instead left the tournament facing widespread backlash over incidents that unfolded after the final whistle.

FIFA launched investigation after post-match brawl

The controversy began moments after the match ended when a mass confrontation broke out between players from both teams.

FIFA opened an investigation following the incident, with Leandro Paredes emerging as the central figure.

The midfielder appeared to confront Spain's Gavi before wrestling him to the ground and shoving him in the face, prompting several Argentina players to join the altercation.

The scenes sparked strong reactions across social media and from prominent figures in football and the media.

Football commentator Aaron Cikaya described the incident as "absolutely disgusting," adding that such behaviour had been wrongly excused under the banner of passion.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto called it "an awful model for young athletes," while The Atlantic writer Thomas Chatterton Williams labelled both Argentina and Paraguay's squads "disgraceful."

Some supporters even demanded that Paredes receive a lengthy suspension following the incident.

Argentina skipped mandatory FIFA media duties

Argentina's actions after leaving the pitch attracted further criticism after the entire squad reportedly failed to attend their compulsory post-match media responsibilities.

Under FIFA regulations, players are required to pass through the mixed zone and make themselves available to journalists after every match. However, reports claimed none of the Argentina players fulfilled that obligation following the final defeat.

Former United States defender and Fox Sports analyst Alexi Lalas reacted by posting a one-word verdict:"Weak."

Former US international Taylor Twellman also criticised the squad, saying they "didn't show themselves in a positive light today both on and off the field."

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Times journalist Kevin Baxter sarcastically remarked: "Stay classy, Argentina!"

With FIFA already investigating the post-match brawl and criticism mounting over the media boycott, Argentina's behaviour after the final became almost as widely discussed as Spain's historic World Cup triumph.

World Cup 2026 award winners list

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on the complete list of winners from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain dominated the individual awards, with Unai Simón, Pau Cubarsí and Rodri among the winners.

Source: YEN.com.gh