Nigerian streamer Peller gifted Ghanaian single father and TikToker Humble Soul bundles of cash at his wedding with Jarvis on Sunday, August 10, 2026

Humble Soul's young daughter Nala served as a flower girl at the ceremony before the emotional gifting moment unfolded

Peller humorously warned Ghanaian social media users not to comment on the amount, sparking a wave of funny reactions online

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Nigerian content creator and streamer Peller moved hearts online after gifting Ghanaian single father and TikToker Humble Soul bundles of cash during his wedding celebration with Jarvis on Sunday, August 10, 2026.

Nigerian streamer Peller gifts Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul bundles of cash at his wedding. Image credit: Humble Soul, @naijagg/TikTok

Source: UGC

The touching moment took place after Humble Soul and his young daughter Naana travelled to Nigeria to attend the ceremony.

Naana served as one of Jarvis' flower girls during the event, making the occasion extra special for the Ghanaian family.

When Peller and Humble Soul crossed paths at the celebration, the young Nigerian streamer reached into his pocket and handed the Ghanaian content creator a generous gift in Nigerian currency.

"This is just for now. Me I am telling you it's just for now," Peller told Humble Soul and little Nala as he presented the cash.

The TikTok video below captures the beautiful moment Nigerian streamer Peller gifted his Ghanaian fan Humble Soul and his daughter bundles of cash.

Peller's hilarious warning to Ghanaians

Before Ghanaians could respond, Peller got ahead of them. In the video, he humorously addressed Ghanaian viewers directly, warning them not to come after him over the value of the gift once it was converted to Ghana cedis.

The playful caution did little to stop the commentary, however, and the clip quickly caught widespread attention across social media.

The moment resonated deeply with many viewers, given that Humble Soul is among Ghana's most beloved young single fathers. His daughter Nala has become a familiar and cherished face to followers of his content.

The TikTok video below captures the lovely moment Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul’s daughter served as a flower girl at Peller and Jarvis’ wedding.

Ghanaians react to Peller's generous gesture

The video drew a flood of amused and warm responses from Ghanaian netizens, many of whom playfully aimed at the currency conversion angle Peller had anticipated.

Quakupino wrote:

"It's just 600gh in Ghana so just spend it there b4 u come to Ghana 🤣🤣."

Wife of Denash commented:

"They look alike. Who notice that?"

silas.yeb said:

"He already warn me so let me keep my comments 😂😂."

Luniny Kline added:

"Guy spend for there ooo or use buy something take come Ghana."

Ohemaa Edna416 reacted:

"Ghana people own kill me😂😂😂."

The Ghana Police Service reportedly detain TikTok star Humble Soul amid ongoing drama with his baby mama. Image credit: iStock, Humble Soul/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Humble Soul detained amid baby mama drama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul has reportedly been detained by police at Kasoa Millennium City after his baby mama, Shantel, and her family had filed a complaint against him.

The State News broke the story on X on July 6, 2026, indicating that the content creator walked into the station voluntarily after learning of the complaint lodged against him.

Shantel and her family allege that Humble Soul engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14 years old. He was 18 at the time. The encounter reportedly resulted in the birth of their daughter, who is now four years old.

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Source: YEN.com.gh