Margaret Muthoni said two men used an infused substance and robbed her of her Samsung Z Fold 3 phone in Nairobi, later accessing her bank accounts

A crookcatcher app on the stolen phone photographed the suspects, and Muthoni shared the images publicly to help identify them

After one suspect's identity spread online, the stolen phone was returned via a rider to a police station in an unexpected move

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A phone theft in Nairobi has spiralled into a remarkable public saga after one of the suspects allegedly reached out to the victim on WhatsApp to ask how much money he owed her, days after his face and home address were exposed on social media.

Kenyan woman shares her ordeal as a phone thief reaches out following the leak of his photo. Image credit: Tuko

Source: UGC

Reports by Tuko on August 11, 2026, indicated that Margaret Muthoni first brought her ordeal to public attention by posting about it online. She explained that two men had used an infused substance on her before stealing her Samsung Z Fold 3 phone.

The substance left her so disoriented that she was involved in a series of accidents.

The suspects went further than simply taking the device: they allegedly accessed her mobile banking accounts, withdrew funds, and took out loans in her name without her knowledge or approval.

Hidden phone application exposes the suspects

What transformed a straightforward theft case into a viral story was the phone itself. Muthoni had installed a crookcatcher application on the device, which photographed anyone who attempted to use it.

She shared those images across social media, calling on the public to help identify the men in the pictures.

The photos spread quickly. Before long, someone who claimed to recognise one of the suspects came forward.

That person named the individual, shared his phone number, and detailed that he lived in Zimmerman Estate in Nairobi. The same informant alleged that the suspect had previously been arrested and charged with murder in 2025.

With public pressure mounting, the suspects made a surprising decision: they sent a rider to deliver the stolen phone directly to a police station, a move that left many followers of the story shaken.

Suspect contacts phone owner on WhatsApp

The phone's return, however, was not the end of the matter. Leaked WhatsApp messages allegedly showed one of the suspects reaching out to Muthoni personally to discuss a financial settlement.

In the conversation, he acknowledged that the phone had been returned and asked her to name the sum of money involved, even volunteering to cover the cost of the damage her car had sustained.

"You got your phone, how much is the money? Plus you can send the damage on your car for assessing," the messages read.

Muthoni shared the exchange publicly, writing:

"Now he is asking to refund the cash ndio hii story iishe. After returning the stolen phone. Joto imezidi."

She also shared that the suspect had called her on multiple occasions, none of which she answered.

Breakthrough in the Ashaiman MoMo murder case as the main suspect is arrested in Côte d’Ivoire. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook & MTN Ghana.

Source: UGC

Police arrest murder suspect in Côte d’Ivoire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a suspect linked to the killing of a mobile money agent in Ashaiman has been arrested in Côte d’Ivoire after several months in hiding, according to reports.

The individual is alleged to have played a role in the murder of Atsu Bigah, a mobile money operator who lived and worked in Ashaiman.

According to a report by The Herald Ghana, the MoMo robbery incident, which happened some months ago, triggered widespread concern within the community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh