Ghana and Burkina Faso signed a Defence Cooperation Agreement in Accra on Monday, August 10, 2026, to bolster security along shared trade corridors

The deal was signed by Ghana's Acting Defence Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Burkina Faso's Major General Célestin Simporé

The agreement follows the deadly killing of eight Ghanaian tomato traders in a terrorist attack in northern Burkina Faso in February 2026

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Ghana and Burkina Faso have formalised a Defence Cooperation Agreement designed to provide security support along their shared cross-border trade corridors, with the signing taking place in Accra on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Ghana's Acting Minister for Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, and Burkina Faso's Minister of State and Minister of War and Patriotic Defence, Major General Célestin Simporé, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

Ghana and Burkina Faso Sign Defence Agreement to Secure Cross-Border Trade Routes

Source: Facebook

The signing ceremony brought together senior officials from both nations.

On the Ghanaian side, those present included Deputy Minister for Defence Ernest Brogya Genfi, Chief Director of the Ministry Emmanuel Kartey, Chief of the Defence Staff Lieutenant General William Agyapong, directors of the Ministry and heads of various Ghana Armed Forces directorates.

Burkina Faso was represented by its Ambassador to Ghana, David Kabre, alongside members of the Burkinabè delegation.

According to a statement from Ghana's Ministry of Defence, the agreement is intended to safeguard economic stability, secure supply routes and strengthen bilateral defence ties between the two neighbours.

Roots in the February Terrorist Attack

The pact is a direct consequence of an understanding reached by both governments in February 2026, when they pledged to design and adopt a new security framework to counter terrorism and violent extremism. That commitment followed the killing of eight Ghanaian tomato traders in a terrorist attack in Titao, northern Burkina Faso, on February 14, 2026. The attack was claimed by Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM).

Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, following an official visit to Burkina Faso in February, confirmed that both countries had condemned the attacks, offered condolences to bereaved families and agreed to develop the new framework together.

During that same visit, the two countries reactivated the Ghana-Burkina Faso Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), which had been inactive for six years.

Seven agreements were concluded at the end of the PJCC session, covering areas including mutual recognition of national driver's licences, transport and road transit, cross-border cooperation, border administrative consultations, border demarcation, disaster management and the fight against narcotics smuggling.

Ghana's Existing Border Security Measures

Deputy Minister Genfi also outlined steps Ghana had already taken ahead of the formal agreement. These included activating two forward operating bases at Jirapa and Hamile, deploying defence attachés to six high-risk countries and intensifying surveillance along major border corridors.

The newly signed Defence Cooperation Agreement builds on those unilateral measures, placing them within a coordinated bilateral framework aimed at protecting traders and the movement of goods along one of West Africa's key commercial routes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh