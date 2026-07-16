Bridget Otoo called out England for adopting the same defensive style they previously criticised Ghana for using at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

England took the lead against Argentina in their semi-final but sat back defensively, conceding an equaliser in the 85th minute and a winner in added time

The jab follows Harry Kane's widely condemned post-match comments after England's 0-0 draw with Ghana, in which he implied nations like Ghana only defend against top sides

Presidential communications staffer and veteran media personality Bridget Otoo could not resist landing a pointed jab at England following their World Cup semi-final exit against Argentina on July 15, 2026.

Bridget Otoo jabs England about defending in their World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina after complaining about Ghana. Image credit: BridgetOtoo, AbdulHayiMoomen

Source: Facebook

Taking to X shortly after the final whistle, Otoo wrote:

"England criticised Ghana for its defensive play and ended up doing same against Argentina.. lol. It is going home ampa 😄"

The dig carried plenty of context. Earlier in the tournament, England and Ghana played out a 0-0 draw that sparked controversy when captain Harry Kane made remarks suggesting teams like Ghana simply park the bus when they face elite opposition.

Those comments drew fierce backlash from Ghanaians, who felt the England skipper was being condescending toward the Black Stars.

England's defensive gamble backfires

The semi-final in Atlanta appeared to hand critics all the ammunition they needed. England broke the deadlock through Antony Gordon in the 55th minute, but rather than push for a second, Thomas Tuchel's side retreated, making a series of defensive substitutions and absorbing Argentine pressure. The plan unravelled spectacularly: Argentina equalised in the 85th minute and completed the turnaround in the second minute of added time to send England crashing out. Tuchel was heavily criticised after the game for his cautious approach, which many felt mirrored precisely the kind of defensive football England had accused Ghana of playing.

The irony was not lost on Otoo, whose post quickly picked up thousands of views.

The Twitter post shared by Bridget Otoo on England's defensive mindset is below.

Reactions to Bridget Otoo's post jabbing England

Fans were quick to pile on in the replies, with several referencing Kane's earlier comments directly.

@mrcadeauthemc wrote:

"Someone should play Kane's condescending post match interview against Ghana to him now."

@nanapoku said:

"And losing as well"

@o80467766_opoku commented:

"And they couldn't do it better"

@Rich_Mind994 added:

"The funny thing is they didn't do it right 😂"

@KDOdame wrote:

"Can you imagine?"

@j_kecks posted:

"And they did it badly"

Bridget Otoo defeats Ghana Police in court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bridget Otoo defeated the Ghana Police Service in court, winning a huge verdict against the organisation.

The Accra High Court awarded GH¢150,000 in damages against the Ghana Police Service for violating the rights of Bridget Otoo and two others.

Source: YEN.com.gh