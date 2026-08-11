South African musician Danny K shared the first public statement about his wife Lisa Koppel's death on Instagram, hours after her passing was confirmed

Lisa Koppel, 41, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in November 2023 and kept her illness private to protect her children throughout her treatment

Danny K disclosed Lisa's wish to raise awareness of colorectal cancer, a disease increasingly affecting people under 50, and pledged to carry her purpose forward

South African musician Danny K has broken his silence on the death of his wife, Lisa Koppel, disclosing for the first time that she had been living with colorectal cancer for three years before she passed away at the age of 41.

Danny K breaks his silence on the death of his wife, Lisa Koppel, following a tough battle with cancer. Image credit: @dannykj23

Source: Instagram

Danny K, whose full name is Daniel Koppel, shared the emotional statement on Instagram on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the day after his mother, Pam Koppel, publicly confirmed the loss.

The family had initially requested privacy while they grieved, but Danny K chose to address the world directly through a heartfelt post that has since drawn over 14,400 likes and nearly 450 comments.

In the post, he disclosed that Lisa had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in November 2023. She underwent treatment in South Africa and abroad, but despite every effort, the family could not save her. He described her as having fought "with extraordinary strength and determination" throughout the ordeal.

Danny K shares why Lisa Koppel kept illness private

Lisa's decision to stay silent about her condition was entirely her own. According to Danny K, she had no interest in attracting pity or attention and was primarily focused on shielding their children from the reality of her illness for as long as possible.

The couple, who married in 2012 and shared 13 years, raised two sons, Jayden and Kyle.

Lisa was the daughter of well-known celebrity divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger and had built her own professional identity as an advocate of the High Court.

"She never wanted pity, attention or sympathy. Above all, she wanted to protect our children and preserve their happiness and innocence for as long as possible," Danny K wrote.

Lisa's wish to raise Colorectal Cancer awareness

The primary reason Danny K chose to speak publicly was to honour a goal Lisa herself had held onto during her illness. She had hoped to one day use her experience to encourage early screening and detection of colorectal cancer. He noted that screening guidelines have shifted, with international recommendations now advising routine checks from age 45 for those at average risk, down from the previous threshold of 50.

"Lisa hoped that one day she would use her experience to raise awareness of this disease and help others through early detection. She never got that opportunity. Our family will now carry that purpose forward in her name," he wrote.

Danny K closed the statement with a plea for prayers and privacy, describing himself as having lost "the wife I worshipped."

The Instagram post shared by Danny K on his wife's death is below.

Jamaican singer Fantan Mojah dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamaican singer Fantan Mojah, born Owen Lennox Moncrieffe, tragically passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

The reggae singer died after suffering complications linked to a heart condition, with tributes pouring in from fans and fellow musicians worldwide.

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Source: YEN.com.gh