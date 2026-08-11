A video of the popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida announcing her pregnancy has begun circulating on social media following reports of her sudden passing

The announcement was reportedly made during a live session, with a colleague seen reacting with excitement and offering health advice for the unborn baby

Fans and content creators have flooded social media sharing tributes as many await a formal statement from Sexxy Vida's family, including her cause of death

A pregnancy announcement video featuring popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida has surfaced online in the wake of reports confirming her sudden death, prompting an emotional response from her followers across social media.

Sexxy Vida pregnancy announcement video surfaces after the Ghanaian TikToker's reported death. Image credit: Sexxy Vida

Source: TikTok

The footage, which has spread rapidly across multiple platforms, shows Sexxy Vida disclosing her pregnancy during a live session.

According to reports, the announcement was made just days before news of her passing began circulating online.

Colleague's reaction draws attention

During one of the TikTok live sessions, a colleague of Sexxy Vida's was visible on screen, responding to the pregnancy news with visible excitement.

The colleague offered practical advice, encouraging her to consume more fruit to support the health of the unborn baby.

The exchange, which appeared warm and upbeat at the time, has since taken on a deeply emotional dimension for viewers who watched it after learning of her reported death.

Many who have come across the footage described the clip as particularly painful to watch, given the circumstances that followed.

The TikTok live session where Sexxy Vida announced her pregnancy is below.

Tributes pour in for Sexxy Vida

Sexxy Vida had cultivated a loyal following on TikTok through consistent live sessions and engaging content that resonated with Ghanaian online audiences.

Her approachable personality and regular interaction with fans made her a recognisable presence on the platform.

Since the reports of the TikToker's death emerged, numerous content creators and fans have taken to social media to share tributes and remember her contributions to Ghana's digital space.

Her family and close associates have yet to release an official statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding her passing, and many followers continue to await further details.

US TikToker Rachel declared brain dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that American TikToker Rachel Tussey has been declared brain dead after complications from a routine tummy tuck surgery left her without oxygen for over six minutes.

According to her husband, Jeremy, Rachel lost consciousness shortly after receiving post-surgery pain medicine and was rushed to Bethesda North Hospital.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars to support the family, who have secured legal representation to pursue action over alleged medical negligence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh