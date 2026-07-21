FIFA appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate the violent clashes that followed Argentina's World Cup final defeat to Spain

Several Argentina players and officials became involved in heated confrontations after full-time, with multiple incidents captured on camera

Players, officials and the Argentine Football Association could face suspensions, fines or additional disciplinary measures depending on FIFA's findings

FIFA have opened a disciplinary investigation into the violent scenes that erupted after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with several Argentine players now facing possible suspensions.

The ugly confrontation broke out moments after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as Spain celebrated lifting their second World Cup title.

FIFA Launch Investigation That Could See Argentina Players Banned After World Cup Final

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Several heated clashes were captured on camera, with Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina involved in some of the most controversial incidents.

FIFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Into Final Fracas

Footage showed Paredes and Thiago Almada wrestling Spain midfielder Gavi to the ground after Paredes had earlier grabbed defender Eric Garcia by the neck. Molina also appeared to throw a punch towards Rodri as the Spain midfielder joined his teammates' celebrations.

Veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi was also involved in a heated confrontation with Rodri over comments made by Spain defender Aymeric Laporte before the final. Reports further suggested Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala confronted Spain midfielder Dani Olmo.

During the match, Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving two yellow cards, while Paredes was initially reported to have been dismissed after full-time. However, FIFA later confirmed that referee Slavko Vincic did not issue Paredes a red card and removed the sanction from its official records.

Despite that correction, FIFA confirmed it has appointed a Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor to investigate potential breaches of its disciplinary code.

Argentina Stars Could Receive Multi-Match Suspensions

FIFA stated that the investigation would examine the referee's report and other evidence before deciding whether disciplinary action is necessary.

Under Article 14 of FIFA's Disciplinary Code, players found guilty of violent conduct face a minimum three-match suspension. The same minimum punishment applies to offences including punching, kicking, elbowing, biting, spitting or striking an opponent or any individual other than a match official.

Any suspension would only apply when Argentina next compete in FIFA matches. Players and officials could also receive financial penalties, while the Argentine Football Association may face sanctions if FIFA concludes the team behaved improperly.

The investigation comes as FIFA continues examining Argentina's conduct after their World Cup semi-final victory over England, where players displayed a political banner reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" following the match, prompting another disciplinary review.

World Cup 2026 award winners list

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on the complete list of winners from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Spain dominated the individual awards, with Unai Simón, Pau Cubarsí and Rodri among the winners.

Source: YEN.com.gh