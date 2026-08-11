The Assin Fosu District Court convicted three Assin Breku residents for defrauding a 26-year-old trader through a fake mobile money scheme

The scheme involved a phone call in which one convict falsely claimed he had sent money to the trader by mistake, luring her to a mobile money merchant

The Central North Regional Police Cybercrime Unit traced the trio through telecommunications records and a court order before arresting them at their hideout

Three young men from Assin Breku, including two footballers and an okada rider, have been convicted by the Assin Fosu District Court after defrauding a trader of GH¢38,450 through a coordinated mobile money scam.

The convicts, Francis Appiah, 24, Emmanuel Oteng, also known as Flow Delli, 24, and 21-year-old Emmanuel Antwi, were ordered by the court to refund the full amount taken from the victim, Shalean Stella Bamfo, a 26-year-old trader.

2 Footballers and Okada Rider Convicted for Defrauding Trader of GH¢38,450 in Assin Fosu

Source: UGC

At around 12:30 p.m. on 21 July 2026, Appiah telephoned Bamfo and told her he had accidentally sent money to her mobile wallet.

Prosecutor Inspector Matilda Osaah Buabeng told the court that Appiah kept Bamfo on the line during a prolonged conversation while steering her towards a nearby mobile money merchant.

She was then manipulated into transferring GH¢38,450 via e-cash across three MTN numbers registered under the names Saar Hassana, Rebecca Bosiako Antwi, and Sarah Gyeti Arthur.

Following the transaction, Appiah reportedly passed GH¢6,290 to Antwi as his share of the proceeds.

Bamfo only realised she had been deceived after the money had left her account. She subsequently reported the matter to the Central North Regional Police Cybercrime Unit.

Court's Ruling and Warning to Convicts

Investigators worked alongside telecommunications companies and used intelligence gathering and a court order to track the three men to their hideout in Assin Breku, where they were arrested.

One of the convicts admitted to the offence in a caution statement.

The court, presided over by His Worship Abdul Majid Iliasu, recorded convictions against all three. The trio subsequently refunded the full GH¢38,450 to the complainant.

In his ruling, His Worship Iliasu acknowledged that the convicts were first-time offenders but delivered a firm warning: any further criminal activity would result in imprisonment.

He urged all three to abandon fraud and seek honest work as a path forward.

The presiding judge also commended the Central North Regional Police Cybercrime Unit for its dedication in tackling cyber-related offences across the region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh