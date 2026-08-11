Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah made a direct threat against Dr Mahamudu Bawumia during a church service on Sunday, August 9, 2026

The founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International claimed the NPP should abandon any hope of winning the 2028 general election

Rev Owusu Bempah cited a personal grievance against the political party as the reason behind his declaration to collapse the NPP

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Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has openly declared his intention to prevent Dr Mahamudu Bawumia from winning political power, warning that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no chance at the 2028 general election.

Owusu Bempah vows to collapse the NPP, says Bawumia will not win power while he lives. Image credit: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Rev Owusu Bempah

Source: Facebook

The outspoken preacher made the remarks during a church service on Sunday, August 9, 2026, framing his opposition to Bawumia in religious terms and past grievances and pledging to take active steps against the NPP.

Owusu Bempah's warning to Bawumia and the NPP

Addressing his congregation, Reverend Owusu Bempah stated he would not remain calm for the current NPP flagbearer Bawumia, to take up the presidential role.

"So far as I'm alive, I won't sit down for Bawumia to win power and come and disturb Christianity. I will curse anyone who votes for the NPP," he said.

The preacher also pointed to a personal falling-out with the party as a driving force behind his position, insisting that because of what he claims the NPP did to him, he would devote himself to ensuring the party's collapse.

The Facebook video of Owusu Bempah is below.

Social media reacts to Owusu Bempah's remarks

The declaration drew swift reactions online, with many Ghanaians questioning both the basis and the authority behind his pronouncements.

@Nconyar Kay noted:

"He said the same about President Mahama, but at the end he became the president again. Man proposes, but God Almighty opposes."

@Abdul Dmb questioned:

"All this is because Dr Bawumia didn't give him the brown envelope? Hmm. Must he give you?"

@Sthevhoo Mharhn added:

"As if he is the Almighty God. Eeeii, some prophets too, hmmmmm. Behaving as if the whole world belongs to them."

Karma President drops prophecy about Owusu Bempah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian seer Karma President shared a prophecy about Rev Owusu Bempah on TikTok on July 1, 2026.

The seer revealed he saw the reverend minister lying in a coffin in a vision, urging him to take immediate action.

The prophecy has sparked a wave of concern online, with fans pleading for Rev Owusu Bempah's safety.

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Source: YEN.com.gh