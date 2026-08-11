South African influencer Matshidiso Shai released a public statement on Monday, August 10, 2026, following the circulation of her private video

Matshidiso Shai directed a personal apology to her husband, Kevin Shai, acknowledging the damage the controversy caused to their marriage

Representatives of dancer Limpopo Boy, who was linked to the footage, described the material as stolen content shared without consent

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South African influencer Matshidiso Shai has issued a public apology to her husband and family after a private video involving her began circulating widely on social media.

South African influencer Matshidiso Shai issues a public apology as a leaked private video sparks an online storm. Image credit: Mamelodi News

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Monday, August 10, 2026, Shai acknowledged the hurt caused by the situation and took personal responsibility for her actions. She appealed for privacy as she and her loved ones navigate the fallout from the leaked video.

At the centre of her message was a direct apology to her husband, Kevin Shai.

She expressed regret over the pain inflicted on him and over the fact that their marriage had become a topic of public conversation.

Shai added that rebuilding trust within her marriage was now her priority.

"I am not perfect," she acknowledged.

Accepting that public disappointment and criticism were understandable given the circumstances.

However, she requested that the public respect the privacy of herself, Kevin, and their respective families as they work through the matter away from the spotlight.

Limpopo Boy's camp and the Shai family respond

Representatives of dancer Limpopo Boy, who was linked to the footage, also weighed in, characterising the material as stolen content that had been distributed online without the knowledge or approval of those featured in it.

The Shai family separately appealed to the public to stop sharing the footage, describing the period as an extremely difficult one for those involved and urging social media users to exercise restraint.

Kevin Shai deactivates Facebook amid the furore

The controversy has reportedly taken a visible toll on Kevin Shai, who deactivated his Facebook account as the footage continued to spread online.

The couple had previously been the subject of social media discussions before this latest incident.

Despite the intense scrutiny, Matshidiso Shai's statement made clear that her focus remains on her family and on repairing what has been damaged, rather than on engaging further with the public debate surrounding the video.

Both families' calls for the material to stop being shared have placed renewed attention on questions of privacy and consent in the age of social media.

The X post of Matshidiso Shai's apology is below.

DJ KA private moment trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kessben FM presenter DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, has become the subject of an alleged private video leak.

The Ghanaian radio personality is widely known for his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook celebrating classical Ghanaian music.

Chatter on social media suggests surprise, as many wondered why DJ KA allowed himself to be recorded.

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Source: YEN.com.gh