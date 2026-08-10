Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has disclosed how teammates teased him after undergoing a hair transplant

The Turkish captain added that Real Madrid legend Luka Modric also joined in the banter over his new look during a recent derby

Calhanoglu is now targeting another Scudetto triumph with Inter while also setting his sights on a return to the Champions League final

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Hakan Calhanoglu has shed light on how Luka Modric and his Inter Milan teammates reacted to his recent hair transplant, admitting he has been the target of plenty of friendly teasing.

The 32-year-old said the jokes even followed him onto the pitch during the Milan derby on August 5, when Inter and AC Milan played out a 1-1 draw.

Hakan Calhanoglu opens up on Luka Modric's reaction to his hair transplant. Photos by Paul Kane and Janelle St Pierre.

Source: Getty Images

Calhanoglu discloses Modric's reaction to hair transplant

Modric, who recently joined AC Milan after leaving Real Madrid, was among those who could not resist having some fun with the Turkish international.

Calhanoglu's Inter teammates have also regularly joked about his new look, but the midfielder insists he has taken the banter in good spirits.

Speaking in an interview, as quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport, he said:

"I had a hair transplant. My teammates, and also Modric the other day in the derby, teased me.

"But it's fine with me; I feel better now."

Rather than allowing the attention to bother him, Calhanoglu appears comfortable with the decision and has continued to focus on his football.

The light-hearted exchange with Modric provided a rare moment of fun between two experienced midfielders who are preparing for another demanding Serie A campaign.

Calhanoglu has established himself as one of Inter's most important players since joining the club from AC Milan, playing a central role in their recent success.

Despite the jokes, his focus is now firmly on helping Inter maintain their position at the top of Italian football.

Hakan Calhanoglu is eyeing another Champions League final run with Inter Milan in the 2026/27 season. Photo by Mattia Pistoia - Inter.

Source: Getty Images

Calhanoglu targets another Champions League final

The Turkish captain has set his sights well beyond domestic success after helping Inter win the Serie A title last season.

"We want to defend our trophies," he stated.

"Then my dream goal is to play in another Champions League final. For me, we can play against anyone, we are strong. Personally, I hope to have fewer injuries. I was sorry to miss so many games last season."

Calhanoglu's ambition reflects Inter's determination to compete on multiple fronts, with Juventus and Milan expected to provide another stern challenge domestically.

For now, however, the midfielder can at least enjoy his new look — even if Modric and his teammates refuse to let him forget it.

Premier League manager sparks hair transplant buzz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Premier League manager had reportedly undergone a hair transplant ahead of the new season.

Fans quickly noticed the change during a recent post-match press conference, prompting a wave of reactions online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh