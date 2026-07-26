Rodri captained Spain to 2026 World Cup glory and beat Lionel Messi to the Golden Ball award at the tournament

The Manchester City midfielder is now among the frontrunners to win the Ballon d'Or for a second time, having claimed the honour in 2024

Pep Guardiola predicted before the tournament that Rodri would return to his very best after a lengthy ACL recovery

Spain captain Rodri has emerged as one of the leading contenders to win a second Ballon d'Or after inspiring his country to victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester City midfielder was instrumental throughout Spain's successful campaign and capped it by winning the Golden Ball award, edging out Lionel Messi despite the Argentine legend producing 12 goal contributions during the tournament.

Lionel Messi Named Player Who Deserved to Win the Ballon d’Or More Than Rodri

Source: Getty Images

Rodri's latest achievement has strengthened his case to add another Ballon d'Or to the one he won in 2024, an award that sparked widespread controversy after he beat Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The result prompted Real Madrid players and officials to boycott the France Football ceremony, believing Vinicius deserved the honour.

Messi backed Lautaro Martinez over Rodri in 2024 race

While many assumed Vinicius was Rodri's biggest rival, Lionel Messi surprisingly believed another player deserved the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner publicly backed his Argentina teammate Lautaro Martinez, praising the Inter Milan striker for his outstanding performances during the year.

"He had a spectacular year, he scored in the final, he was the top scorer in the Copa America. He deserves the Ballon d'Or more than anyone else," Messi said.

Martinez scored the extra-time winner against Colombia in the Copa America final after Messi had been forced off through injury. He also claimed the tournament's Golden Boot with five goals before finishing the season with 24 goals as Inter Milan lifted the Serie A title.

Despite eventually finishing seventh in the Ballon d'Or rankings, Martinez insisted he belonged among football's elite after his remarkable campaign.

Rodri's resurgence has also vindicated former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who predicted before the World Cup that the midfielder would return to his very best after recovering from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered in September 2024.

Guardiola insisted Rodri would peak at the World Cup rather than immediately after returning from injury, and the Spaniard delivered by captaining Spain to the title while producing the finest football of the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh