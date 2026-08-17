Carlos Queiroz's future with the Black Stars remains uncertain ahead of the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Negotiations over a contract extension have reportedly hit difficulties, with outstanding payments among the concerns

The GFA is said to have a preferred internal candidate ready to step in, at least on an interim basis

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The Ghana Football Association faces a major decision over Carlos Queiroz’s future, with a local coach potentially emerging as an option if the Portuguese departs.

The 73-year-old was appointed in April to lead the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Otto Addo's departure. Ghana reached the Round of 32 but bowed out following a 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

Reports of unresolved payment issues and disagreements over contract terms have since cast doubt over Queiroz's future.

Desmond Offei leads 5 top Ghanaian coaches who could replace Carlos Queiroz as Black Stars coach. Photo credit: Christof Koepsel/Getty, @OfficialFUFA/X and Julian Finney – FIFA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

5 local options to replace Carlos Queiroz

Should retaining Queiroz prove impossible, YEN.com.gh examines five local candidates the GFA could turn to.

5. CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars captain CK Akonnor previously managed the national team for nearly two years, recording four wins, four draws, and four defeats in 12 matches.

Although he has played down previous links to the job, his stock has risen after guiding Gor Mahia to the Kenyan Premier League title.

His experience with the Black Stars could make him an attractive option if the GFA opts for a familiar face.

4. Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston would represent a more ambitious appointment.

The former Ghana winger has developed a reputation for attacking and progressive football and recently guided Uganda to qualification for the U-17 FIFA World Cup, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

His football philosophy could fit Ghana's traditional style, although some may consider the Black Stars job a step too far at this stage of his coaching career.

3. Mas-ud Didi Dramani

Dramani brings considerable experience at both club and international level.

The two-time Ghana Premier League winner has worked with the Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjaelland and recently guided Hearts of Oak to a third-place finish.

He was also Otto Addo's assistant at the 2022 World Cup and led Ghana's Black Maidens to a historic bronze medal at the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

2. Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko is another experienced name who could attract serious consideration.

The former Cameroon assistant coach recently guided Medeama SC to their second Ghana Premier League title in the 2025/26 season.

He previously worked as Kwesi Appiah's assistant with the Black Stars and has already expressed his willingness to take charge of the national team if approached.

1. Desmond Offei

The current Black Stars assistant coach is reportedly the GFA's preferred option to take temporary charge if Queiroz leaves, with Ghana's September 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Côte d'Ivoire and Gambia approaching.

Offei also oversees the Black Meteors and previously guided the Black Satellites to gold at the 13th African Games.

According to Ghanafa.org, his coaching and scouting experience spans Belgium, England, the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa.

For the GFA, promoting Offei could offer continuity while allowing the association more time to decide on the Black Stars' long-term direction.

Ibrahim Tanko ready to lead Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his readiness to take charge of the Black Stars.

The former Borussia Dortmund player made his intentions clear in a recent interview.

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Source: YEN.com.gh