Turkish newspapers reported that legend Roberto Carlos converted to Islam around four weeks ago after reciting the Shahada

The reports emerged after photos of Carlos signing a marriage contract with the Spanish-Moroccan lady circulated online

The 53-year-old Carlos has not issued any personal statement to confirm or deny the conversion claims

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has found himself at the centre of reports claiming he converted to Islam, but there is currently no public confirmation from the former Real Madrid star.

The claims have gained attention after Turkish media reported that the 53-year-old allegedly embraced Islam during a recent visit to Brazil.

Roberto Carlos reportedly converts to Islam after marrying Spanish-Moroccan Souhaila El Tahiri. Photo by Manuel Velasquez - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

However, with Roberto Carlos yet to address the reports himself, the story remains unverified.

The speculation comes shortly after news of his marriage to Souhaila El Tahiri, a FIFA-licensed football agent of Moroccan origin, also attracted attention online.

Did Roberto Carlos convert to Islam?

According to Turkish outlets, Haberler, Roberto Carlos converted to Islam around four weeks ago while in Brazil.

According to the reports, the 2002 World Cup winner allegedly recited the Shahada in the presence of Sheikh Jihad Hamada, a prominent figure in Brazil's Muslim community.

The story was later amplified by Ali Sahin, a Turkish Member of Parliament from the Justice and Development Party.

Sahin said he met Sheikh Hamada during a visit to the Brazilian Charitable Union of Muslim Youth in São Paulo.

The sheikh reportedly told him that Carlos had visited him and chosen Islam.

Sahin then congratulated the former left-back, wishing him "a life full of peace, health and blessing" alongside his family.

Below is Sahin's post about Carlos on X:

However, Roberto Carlos has not publicly confirmed the reported conversion. Until he speaks on the matter himself, the claim should be treated with caution.

Roberto Carlos marries Moroccan woman

The conversion reports have surfaced alongside renewed interest in Roberto Carlos's personal life following his marriage to Souhaila El Tahiri.

Photographs of the couple signing their marriage contract recently circulated widely on social media.

El Tahiri is a FIFA-licensed players' agent involved in football management and business projects across Brazil and Europe.

The pair reportedly met through their professional work before their relationship became personal. They have also continued working together on football-related ventures.

Although their wedding photographs resurfaced on August 17, the marriage itself is not new.

According to Goal, reports about their union first emerged in January, while the couple reportedly held a private ceremony on July 25 with family and close friends present.

Whether the marriage has any connection to the claims about Roberto Carlos's faith remains unknown.

Cristiano Ronaldo fasted during Ramadan

In other Islam-related content, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly joined Muslims around the world in fasting during Ramadan last year.

The 41-year-old is said to have fasted for two days instead of observing the full month.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh