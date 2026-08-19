Sewage trucks provide an essential service to homes, schools, hotels and other properties without central sewer connections

Current listings show that a new sewage truck can cost between GH¢850,000 and GH¢1.05 million

Emptying one septic tank may leave the operator with an estimated profit of GH¢500 to GH¢1,200 after direct expenses

Although sewage collection is not an attractive job for many people, it can be a profitable commercial venture in Ghana.

Price of a sewage truck and how much it can earn monthly. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Sewage trucks, also called vacuum trucks or cesspit emptiers, remove liquid waste from septic tanks and transport it to approved treatment facilities.

Their services remain important across Accra, Tema, Kumasi and other fast-growing communities.

Sewage truck prices in Ghana

The cost depends on the truck’s condition, tank capacity, brand and suction equipment.

As of August 2026, a Zoomlion sewage suction truck with an 11-cubic-metre tank was advertised for GH¢850,000.

A new Shacman vacuum truck with a 12,000-litre tank was listed at approximately GH¢1 million, while another new Shacman sewage puller was advertised for GH¢1.05 million per Jiji Ghana listings.

Imported trucks can have lower initial prices abroad, but shipping, import duties, registration and modifications would increase the final amount paid in

Ghana. A buyer may also find an older used truck below the current new-truck range, although its vacuum pump, tank and engine must be inspected carefully.

Profit from one septic tank

The amount charged to empty a septic tank depends on its size, location, accessibility and distance from an approved disposal facility.

Current estimates place the service at roughly GH¢800 to GH¢2,500 per emptying. A large tank that requires more than one trip would cost more. OwnKey Ghana

For example, an operator who charges GH¢1,500 for one standard job does not keep the entire amount.

Expense Estimated amount Fuel for the journey GH¢200–GH¢400 Driver and assistant GH¢100–GH¢200 Disposal and other trip costs GH¢50–GH¢150 Maintenance allowance GH¢100–GH¢250 Possible profit GH¢500–GH¢1,050

A nearby job with easy access could produce a higher profit, while a distant property, difficult tank or long queue at the treatment plant could reduce earnings.

If a truck completes two jobs daily and earns an average net profit of GH¢800 from each, it could make about GH¢41,600 over 26 working days. However, this excludes monthly insurance, licensing, loan repayments, major repairs and days without customers.

The business can therefore generate good income, but its success depends on regular contracts, proper maintenance and legal waste disposal.

Kantanka to introduce Abossey Okai Macho

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kantanka's reported new Abossey Okai macho is currently undergoing testing ahead of a possible release.

The Ghana-made truck could soon offer traders and small businesses a local alternative to imported machos.

Photos of the vehicle have sparked excitement online as many await its official launch and specifications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh