How Much It Costs to Build a 3-Bedroom Storey House in Ghana in 2026

Building a three-bedroom storey house in Ghana requires a bigger budget than a bungalow because of the additional structural work involved

A modest three-bedroom storey house could cost roughly GH¢700,000 to GH¢1.3 million or more, depending on its size, location and finishing

Foundation, concrete works, roofing, electrical and plumbing installations and finishing will consume a significant part of the budget

For many Ghanaians, a three-bedroom storey house offers enough space for a family without going as large as a four- or five-bedroom property.

Planning a 3-bedroom storey house? Here’s how much you may need. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

But how much money would someone need to build one in Ghana in 2026?

There is no single figure. The final amount depends heavily on the floor area, architectural design, location, soil conditions, labour charges and materials selected.

For a relatively modest three-bedroom storey house, homeowners could budget approximately GH¢700,000 to GH¢1.3 million or more from foundation to completion. This estimate excludes the price of land.

Where your building budget goes

A storey house requires reinforced foundations, columns, beams and a suspended concrete slab capable of supporting the upper level.

For example, a homeowner could have the living room, kitchen, dining area, guest washroom and one bedroom downstairs, with two additional bedrooms and a family area upstairs.

The exact layout will determine the amount of blocks, cement, iron rods and other materials required.

Construction stage Rough budget Foundation GH¢100,000–GH¢180,000 Structure and upper floor GH¢200,000–GH¢350,000 Roofing GH¢60,000–GH¢120,000 Doors and windows GH¢60,000–GH¢110,000 Plumbing and electrical works GH¢60,000–GH¢120,000 Tiling, painting and finishing GH¢150,000–GH¢300,000 Other works/professional fees GH¢70,000–GH¢120,000

The figures are broad estimates rather than quotations. Actual construction costs vary by project.

Finishing makes a big difference

One of the biggest factors affecting the final price is finishing.

A simple house using locally available tiles, standard aluminium windows, basic kitchen cabinets and affordable sanitary fittings will generally cost less than a property fitted with imported tiles, large glass windows, luxury wardrobes and expensive bathroom fittings.

Compound paving, a fitted kitchen, air conditioners, CCTV cameras, electric fencing, landscaping and sophisticated lighting can push the budget even higher.

Homeowners working with limited funds can also build in stages instead of attempting to complete everything at once.

Before construction begins, however, it is important to have architectural and structural drawings prepared and obtain a detailed Bill of Quantities from a qualified professional.

Therefore, someone planning a decent three-bedroom storey house in Ghana in 2026 could consider an initial overall construction budget of roughly GH¢700,000 to GH¢1.3 million, while keeping extra money available for price changes and unexpected expenses.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh