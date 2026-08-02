Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly preparing to marry long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez after years together

Reports claim a cathedral ceremony and a luxury hotel reception have already been arranged for the big day

The couple got engaged last year and have repeatedly spoken about their plans to tie the knot

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Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to marry long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez in a fairytale ceremony on the Portuguese island where his football journey began.

According to local reports, the couple have chosen Madeira, Ronaldo's birthplace, as the venue for their long-awaited wedding after becoming engaged last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Chooses Emotional Location for Wedding to Georgina

Source: Twitter

Madeira Set to Host Ronaldo's Big Day

Reports claim Funchal Cathedral in Madeira's capital has been reserved for a major wedding next Saturday, with the ceremony expected to begin at 3 p.m.

The celebrations are also expected to continue at the luxurious Savoy Palace Hotel, where several floors and bar areas have reportedly been booked exclusively for the event.

A source claimed hotel guests had been informed that parts of the property would be unavailable throughout Friday and Saturday due to the private function.

Wedding Comes After Years Together

Ronaldo, now playing for Al-Nassr, met Spanish-Argentine model Georgina Rodríguez in 2016, and the pair got engaged in August last year after nearly a decade together.

The couple were recently photographed wearing diamond rings while boarding a yacht during a holiday in Mallorca, further fuelling speculation that their wedding is imminent.

The Portugal captain previously revealed he hoped to marry after the FIFA World Cup, where Portugal's campaign ended with a Round of 16 defeat to eventual champions Spain.

Speaking in the past, Ronaldo admitted Georgina is the only woman he has ever truly wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

Who Ronaldo has invited for his wedding

The speculation began after a Portuguese television programme aired what it claimed was the couple's wedding invitation, reportedly setting the ceremony for August 1 at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra, with guests allegedly instructed to wear all black.

However, the claims were swiftly denied, while reports also noted that the venue remained open to the public throughout the weekend, casting further doubt on the alleged ceremony.

Some reports now suggest Ronaldo and Georgina could instead choose Madeira, the football icon's birthplace, as the venue for their wedding, with a ceremony at Funchal Cathedral followed by a nearby reception.

Despite uncertainty over the date, reports claim the guest list would feature several high-profile names, including Rio Ferdinand, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, actors Vin Diesel and Esther Expósito, as well as music stars Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Drake and Travis Scott.

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Source: YEN.com.gh