Nigerian-born wrestler Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell to win their SummerSlam trilogy

Lesnar unleashed multiple German suplexes, F-5s and a Tombstone Piledriver, but Femi refused to stay down

Brock Lesnar embraced Femi after the match and publicly hailed him as the future of WWE

Oba Femi cemented his status as one of WWE's brightest stars by defeating Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell in the main event of SummerSlam: Minnesota Night One, sealing the decisive victory in their trilogy.

The brutal contest saw Femi overcome the former UFC heavyweight champion in one of the toughest matches of his career, before earning a remarkable show of respect from Lesnar after the final bell.

Oba Femi Defeats Brock Lesnar Inside Hell in a Cell to Win SummerSlam Trilogy

Source: Getty Images

Oba Femi Survives Lesnar's Brutal Assault

As in their previous encounters, Femi matched Lesnar's trademark power throughout the contest.

The Beast opened the match with three devastating German suplexes, but Femi immediately bounced back to his feet, stunning both Lesnar and the crowd.

The action spilled outside the ring, where both men crashed into the steel steps before Femi countered a suplex with one of his own.

He later drove Lesnar shoulder-first into the Hell in a Cell structure and introduced steel chairs into the match.

Lesnar responded by using the steel steps as a weapon before landing two more German suplexes, including one onto a steel chair.

Femi twice escaped Lesnar's F-5 attempts with thunderous chokeslams before delivering his devastating Fall from Grace, only for Lesnar to kick out.

The former WWE champion then connected with three consecutive F-5s, but even that wasn't enough to keep Femi down.

Lesnar Shows Respect After Historic Victory

Frustrated, Lesnar ripped apart the ring mat to expose the wooden boards beneath before planting Femi with a Tombstone Piledriver on the exposed surface.

Despite the punishment, Femi refused to stay down.

He blocked a steel chair attack with his bare hands before delivering one final Fall from Grace to secure the biggest victory of his WWE career.

After the match, Lesnar removed his gloves, shook Femi's hand and embraced him in a powerful moment of respect.

He then took a microphone and declared Femi the future of WWE before raising his arm to end the show.

Brock Lesnar Returns to WWE To Face John Cena

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Brock Lesnar made a jaw-dropping return at SummerSlam on Sunday night, July 3, interrupting the post-match aftermath of the main event between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

For two years, Lesnar had been notably absent from WWE programming, with his silence linked to explosive legal allegations connected to Vince McMahon’s ongoing lawsuit.

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Source: YEN.com.gh