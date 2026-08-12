Lionel Messi has stepped away from Inter Miami following the death of his father, Jorge Messi

The Argentine is staying in Rosario with his family and has no set date for his return to football

Several of Messi’s closest friends and former teammates are reportedly travelling to be with him during his bereavement

Lionel Messi has temporarily stepped away from Inter Miami following the heartbreaking death of his father, Jorge Messi.

Jorge was far more than Lionel's agent. He was one of the most important figures behind the Argentine's extraordinary journey from Rosario to becoming one of football's greatest-ever players.

Lionel Messi steps away from football after father’s death

Source: Getty Images

A former steel mill worker, Jorge made the life-changing decision to move his family from Argentina to Spain when Lionel was just 13 years old, giving his son the opportunity to receive treatment for a growth hormone deficiency and pursue his dream of playing for Barcelona.

Throughout Messi's career, Jorge remained a constant presence behind the scenes.

From contract negotiations and Messi's move away from Barcelona to his spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, Jorge helped guide his son's career while largely staying away from the spotlight.

Family remained at the heart of their relationship, and Messi was able to spend more time with his father when Jorge's health began to deteriorate.

Following the World Cup, Messi reportedly returned home to Rosario to spend time with his father as his health worsened.

Now, following Jorge's passing, the Inter Miami star has understandably put football to one side as he mourns his loss.

Lionel Messi has no return date for Inter Miami

Argentinian outlet Doble Amarilla has provided an update on Messi's situation, reporting that the 38-year-old will remain in Argentina with his family for an indefinite period.

There is currently no confirmed date for Messi's return to Inter Miami, with the Argentine said to be prioritising his loved ones during this incredibly difficult period.

The decision comes as no surprise given the close relationship Messi shared with his father throughout his life and career.

Several of Messi's friends and former Argentina teammates are also reportedly expected to visit him and offer their support as he comes to terms with the loss.

Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria are among those reported to be travelling to be with the Argentine superstar.

For now, football can wait.

Messi's focus is on his family as he mourns the loss of the man who played such a pivotal role in helping him become the player and person he is today.

Our thoughts are with Lionel Messi and his family during this incredibly difficult time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh