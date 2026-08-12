Opta's supercomputer has predicted the winner ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash between PSG and Aston Villa on August 12

PSG arrive as defending Super Cup holders, with history heavily favouring the Champions League winners

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery faces Luis Enrique for the second time in Super Cup history, with Lucas Digne also set to face his old teammates

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Paris Saint-Germain have been backed to beat Aston Villa and retain the UEFA Super Cup when the two European champions meet at Stadion Salzburg in Austria on Wednesday, August 12.

Opta's supercomputer predicts the winner of the UEFA Super Cup tie between PSG and Aston Villa on August 12, 2026. Photos by Lars Baron, Sebastian Widmann - UEFA and Alex Livesey - AVFC.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts UEFA Super Cup winner

Opta's supercomputer gives PSG a 45% chance of victory after running 10,000 simulations.

Villa was successful in 29.6% of scenarios, while 25.4% ended in draws. Under UEFA's current rules, a stalemate after 90 minutes would go straight to penalties.

PSG arrive as Champions League winners after beating Arsenal on penalties, while Villa lifted the Europa League following a 3-0 victory over SC Freiburg.

Luis Enrique's side are also defending the Super Cup after recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur before winning the shootout last year.

History also favours the Champions League winners. Europa League holders have lifted the trophy only once in the past 13 editions, when Atletico Madrid defeated Real Madrid 4-2 in 2018, as cited by UEFA.

Luis Enrique and Unai Emery will face off for the second time in the history of the UEFA Super Cup. Photos by Franck Fife and Sebastian Widmann - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

PSG vs Aston Villa match preview

The fixture has an intriguing personal storyline, with Villa boss Unai Emery facing his former club.

He previously managed PSG and will now try to deny them another European trophy.

The match also reunites Lucas Digne with Villa after the French defender moved to PSG during the summer.

He could celebrate his first major trophy with the Parisians if they prevail in Salzburg.

The game will also mark the second Super Cup meeting between Emery and Enrique.

Their first came in 2015, when Enrique's Barcelona edged Emery's Sevilla 5-4 in the competition's highest-scoring final.

Watch highlights of the nine-goal thriller between Barcelona and Sevilla, as shared on YouTube:

With PSG chasing back-to-back Super Cup triumphs and Villa seeking to add another European trophy, Salzburg promises a fascinating start to the new European season.

Somali referee lands historic UEFA Super Cup role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Omar Artan had been handed a historic UEFA Super Cup appointment just months after being denied entry to the US ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old will officiate the clash in Salzburg, becoming the first non-European referee to take charge of the prestigious fixture.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh