A photo showing Sexxy Vida lying in a hospital bed connected to life-support equipment has emerged amid reports of her death

The image, captioned 'Sexxy Vida's final moment,' shows the TikToker unconscious and surrounded by medical equipment

The photograph has spread widely, drawing emotional responses from followers of the popular Ghanaian content creator

A photograph purportedly showing Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida connected to life-support equipment in a hospital bed has begun circulating online, adding a deeply personal dimension to the growing wave of grief following reports of her death.

A hospital photo of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida's last moment on life support before her death surfaces. Image credit: @sexxyvida, @pokuaablog

Source: TikTok

The image shows Sexxy Vida lying motionless beneath a hospital blanket, her eyes closed, with a breathing tube placed around her face and multiple pieces of medical equipment visible in the surrounding space.

The photograph was shared online with the caption, "Sexxy Vida's final moment," and has since spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Sexxy Vida's hospital image sparks emotional reactions

The specific date the photograph was taken and the precise medical condition it depicts, have not been established.

The image itself only confirms that the Ghanaian TikToker was receiving intensive medical attention at the time it was captured.

Despite the absence of confirmed details, the photograph has moved quickly through online spaces, drawing an emotional response from those who had followed her content.

Many users have described feeling overwhelmed upon seeing the image, with several noting that it made the reported news of her passing considerably harder to accept.

Who Is Sexxy Vida?

Sexxy Vida built her following primarily on TikTok, where she was known for her platform activity and her interactions with other social media personalities.

While the full scope of her online presence is still being documented by those mourning her, she had accumulated a recognisable presence within Ghanaian digital entertainment circles.

As tributes continue to accumulate across social media, the hospital photograph has become a focal point of the public's grief, giving followers what many are describing as a final glimpse of the TikToker before her reported passing.

The TikTok post showing Sexxy Vida's last moment is below.

Sexxy Vida's alleged sister speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the alleged sister of Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida has spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding her reported death.

Sexxy Vida had reportedly been experiencing weakness and high blood pressure during her pregnancy in the days before the incident.

The alleged sister claimed the TikToker collapsed at work and was placed on life support before she passed away.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh