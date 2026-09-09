Lamine Yamal set up Raphinha's goal inside three minutes of Barcelona's Champions League opener against Feyenoord

The assist pushed Yamal past Kylian Mbappe's record for the most goal contributions by a teenager in Champions League history

Yamal has now accumulated 23 goal involvements in the competition across just three seasons

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Lamine Yamal has broken Kylian Mbappé’s record for the most goal contributions by a teenager in UEFA Champions League history.

The Barcelona star set the new milestone after assisting Raphinha in the third minute of their league phase opener against Feyenoord on September 9.

Yamal delivered a clever one-time pass, which Raphinha controlled brilliantly before beating two other defenders and finding the net.

Lamine Yamal Breaks Kylian Mbappe's Champions League Record After Assist to Raphinha. Photos by Europa Press Sports and Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal overtakes Mbappe's record

According to Opta, Lamine Yamal now has 23 Champions League goal contributions, with 12 goals and 11 assists before turning 20.

That puts him three contributions ahead of Kylian Mbappé’s teenage record of 20 in the competition.

Yamal secured the record with his assist for Raphinha before adding a stunning free kick in Barcelona’s 5-1 win over Feyenoord.

Watch Yamal's free-kick goal, as shared on X:

He also played a part in Gabriel Jesus’ first goal for Barcelona to complete an impressive individual performance.

The 2026 World Cup winner made his Champions League debut in the 2023/24 season, recording two assists in his first campaign.

He improved significantly the following season, scoring five goals and providing three assists as Barcelona reached the semi-finals.

Watch highlights of Yamal's display vs Feyenoord, as shared on X:

Last term, he was even better, with Yamal scoring six goals and adding four assists in 10 Champions League appearances.

A teenager rewriting European football history

Yamal, who won the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain, has now rewritten one of European football's most celebrated benchmarks in only his third season at this level.

The speed of his progression through the competition charts a trajectory that few players have matched at any age, let alone as a teenager.

With Barcelona's Champions League campaign only just under way, Yamal has every opportunity to extend his record further before he turns 20.

Spain coach backs Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain coach Luis de la Fuente believes Lamine Yamal deserves to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

De la Fuente also named Yamal as Spain’s most important player at the World Cup despite the debate over his performances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh