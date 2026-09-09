Legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech shared his opinion on who should win the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of the October 26 ceremony in London

France Football unveiled a 30-man shortlist on September 8, with Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, and Lamine Yamal among the frontrunners

Cech's preferred candidate surprised many, given the extraordinary performances of the younger contenders this season

Petr Cech has offered a bold take on who deserves to lift the 2026 Ballon d'Or, overlooking some of the season's most celebrated performers to back a familiar name.

France Football unveiled its 30-man shortlist on September 8, setting the stage for the grand ceremony on October 26 in London.

Several players have since emerged as serious contenders, making Cech's verdict all the more striking.

Petr Cech snubs Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal as he names his favourite for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA and Lampson Yip - Clicks Images.

Source: Getty Images

Ballon d'Or 2026: Kane and the leading pack

Bookmakers currently favour Harry Kane for the prize, and it is easy to see why.

The English striker registered 73 goals for club and country during the period under review, a tally only bettered in a single season by Lionel Messi's remarkable 82-goal haul in 2011/12.

Kylian Mbappé has also thrown his hat in the ring, pointing to an extraordinary campaign in which he claimed the top scorer award across three separate competitions: La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA World Cup.

Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, contributed 24 goals and 18 assists in all competitions for Barcelona, according to Transfermarkt, while also helping La Blaugrana to a domestic treble and guiding Spain to World Cup glory.

Cech backs Messi to win Ballon d'Or

Despite those impressive credentials, Cech believes Lionel Messi remains a genuine contender.

"I think Messi has a good chance of winning it," the former Chelsea shot-stopper said.

Watch Cech's thoughts on the Ballon d'Or, as shared on X:

The Argentine, now 39, turned in a season that would be considered exceptional for a player of any age.

According to Ballon d'Or's official website, he netted 45 goals and laid on 30 assists across 49 matches, steering Inter Miami to the MLS title along the way.

He was also influential in Argentina's run to the World Cup final, adding another chapter to one of football's most storied careers.

Cech, widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers of the modern era, clearly believes that Messi's combination of individual brilliance and team success still stands up against the younger generation's achievements.

Kane eyes historic Ballon d'Or triumph

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane had reacted to his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a record-breaking season.

If he wins the award next month, the 33-year-old would become the first Englishman to claim the prize since Michael Owen in 2001.

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Source: YEN.com.gh