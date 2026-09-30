Popular sports journalist Fiifi Manfred confirmed his departure from Nhyira FM in an emotional video shared on X

The Takoradi-born sports analyst is being linked with a move to Ahenfie FM, which has been building its sports team with prominent additions

His exit makes him the third member of Nhyira FM's sports crew to leave the Kumasi-based station in recent times

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Fiifi Manfred has announced his exit from Nhyira FM, becoming the third member of the Kumasi-based station's sports broadcasting team to leave in a short space of time.

Fiifi Manfred is set to join Ahenfie FM in a lucrative move after leaving Nhyira FM. Photo credit: @fiifi_manfred/X.

Source: Twitter

Fiifi Manfred quits Nhyira FM, linked with Ahenfie FM move

Manfred broke the news in an emotional video posted on X, drawing an end to what had been a notable chapter in his broadcasting career.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, September 30, has since generated attention within Ghana's sports media circles, given the frequency of departures from Nhyira FM's sports department.

Below is the post, as shared on X:

While no official confirmation has come from either Manfred or Ahenfie FM, reports suggest the analyst could be heading to the station as part of its growing investment in sports broadcasting talent.

Ahenfie FM has recently added Newton Peter Lartey, formerly of Wontumi FM/TV, and Hussein Mohammed to its team.

Manfred's potential arrival would give the station a further boost as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in Ghana's competitive sports media landscape.

Until a formal announcement is made, however, his reported destination remains unconfirmed.

Nhyira FM sports crew sees wave of exits

Manfred's departure is part of a broader shift at Nhyira FM.

Analyst Owusu Bempaha, widely known as Ayala, recently left the station to join Obaapa FM/TV ahead of that outlet's commissioning.

Meanwhile, Commentator and producer Sokoban Fatilow also made his way to Ahenfie FM prior to Manfred's exit.

The three departures in quick succession signal a period of significant change for Nhyira FM's sports unit, with several experienced voices choosing to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

For Manfred, the next phase of his career is now the subject of considerable anticipation, with his fans and industry watchers waiting for official word on where he will land.

Abou Diaby Joins Lawson FM/TV

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian sports broadcaster Abou Diaby officially joined Lawson FM/TV on Monday, September 28.

His move to Lawson Media reunited him with King Eben, his former colleague at Wontumi FM.

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Source: YEN.com.gh