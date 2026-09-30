Ghana's first University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences, located in Bunso in the Eastern Region, has opened admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year

UEAS is admitting its pioneer cohort into engineering programmes, including Electrical, Computer, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering

Prospective students can also apply for agricultural sciences programmes such as Agronomy, Animal Science, Food Technology and Nutrition Science

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Ghana's University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences (UEAS), situated in Bunso in the Eastern Region, has opened its admissions window for the 2026/2027 academic year, inviting applications from its first-ever cohort of students.

Ghana's first University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences opens admissions for 2026/2027. Image credit: University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences

Source: Facebook

The announcement shared by Voice of KNUST on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, marks a historic milestone for the institution, which was established to deliver specialised training in engineering, agriculture, and related disciplines.

Students admitted through this process will form the university's pioneer class, formally launching academic activities at a campus designed to blend theoretical study with hands-on learning.

The application deadline has been set for October 11, 2026.

Engineering and agricultural programmes on offer

On the engineering side, UEAS is admitting students into four programmes: Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Industrial Engineering.

Those drawn to the agricultural sciences can apply for Agronomy, Animal Science, Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness, or Food Technology and Nutrition Science.

The selection of programmes reflects a deliberate effort to equip graduates with skills directly relevant to the sectors driving Ghana's economy.

The Bunso campus sits within the Eastern Region, an area with deep roots in farming and food production, giving students direct access to the agricultural landscape they will eventually work within.

New Chapter for Technical Education in Ghana

UEAS has been positioned as a centre for research and innovation, with facilities built to support practical training alongside academic instruction.

The university's founders envision it playing a meaningful role in addressing the shortage of highly trained professionals across Ghana's engineering and agricultural sectors.

For the students who earn a place in this first intake, the experience will carry added significance: they will be shaping the culture and identity of an institution still in its earliest days.

Their academic journey will coincide with the university finding its footing, making this cohort central to how UEAS develops in the years ahead.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to follow the university's official admissions process and submit their materials within the advertised deadline.

The Facebook post of the announcement is below.

KNUST releases admission letter for BA History

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on KNUST’s release of admission letters for BA History applicants for the 2026/2027 academic year, including how successful candidates can access their letters online.

With freshmen scheduled to report on October 13, the release marks a key step for incoming students. Applicants who did not receive an offer may still consider fee-paying and parallel admission routes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh