Kylian Mbappé scored against Inter Milan in Real Madrid's Champions League opener on September 8, reaching an individual milestone

The 27-year-old's goal moved him level with legendary striker Raul Gonzalez in the all-time Champions League scoring charts

Only four players now sit ahead of Mbappe in the competition's all-time scoring records, including Messi and Ronaldo

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Kylian Mbappé has joined the elite company of UEFA Champions League history after finding the net against Inter Milan in Real Madrid's opening group fixture on September 8.

Kylian Mbappé Equals Raúl's Record to Become Fifth-Highest Champions League Scorer

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé equals Raul's Champions League record

The French forward needed just 14 minutes to reach the milestone, drawing level with Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez to become the fifth-highest scorer in the competition's history.

Mbappé's goal came after Inter's midfield lost possession under Madrid's pressing, with Brahim Diaz collecting the ball and setting up the 27-year-old, who fired a composed finish through the legs of Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

Watch Mbappe's goal, as shared on X:

The strike placed him alongside Raul in the all-time Champions League scoring list with 71 goals, a remarkable achievement for the 27-year-old who continues to climb one of football's most prestigious individual rankings, as cited by Opta.

Where Mbappé stands in Champions League history

With this goal, Mbappé now sits fifth on the all-time list, with only four players remaining ahead of him.

Karim Benzema has 90 goals, Robert Lewandowski 109, Lionel Messi 129, and Cristiano Ronaldo leads the ranking with an impressive 140 strikes.

The speed at which Mbappe has accumulated his tally underlines his standing as one of the most prolific forwards in the modern era of European club football.

Still 27, he retains a realistic prospect of closing the gap on those above him over the coming seasons with Real Madrid.

Ballon d'Or: Yamal, Mbappé headline 30-man shortlist

In a different publication, YEN.com.gh reported that France Football had officially announced the 30-man shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé headline the star-studded list, which features top players from Europe and beyond.

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Source: YEN.com.gh