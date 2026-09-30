An old video of Thomas Partey describing his father Jacob Teye Partey's sacrifices resurfaced after his death on September 30, 2026

Partey revealed in a 2018 interview that his father sold personal belongings to buy him football boots during his early career

Jacob Teye Partey also sold land and properties to finance his son's move from Ghana to Spain, where he joined Atlético Madrid

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A video of Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey recounting how his late father went to extraordinary lengths to fund his football career has resurfaced online, days after Jacob Teye Partey passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Thomas Partey’s old video recalling his father Jacob Teye Partey’s huge sacrifices resurfaces after his death. Image credit: Ghana Black Stars, Nenebi Anomah

Source: Facebook

The circumstances surrounding his father's death have not been disclosed, and funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Jacob Teye's sacrifices behind Thomas Partey's rise

The resurfaced footage has taken on fresh significance in the wake of the loss, drawing renewed attention to the story behind one of Ghana's most prominent midfielders.

In a 2018 interview, Thomas Partey spoke warmly about his father, who managed a local team in Krobo Odumase and was one of his earliest backers.

According to the midfielder, his father sold personal belongings so that he could afford a pair of football boots during the formative stages of his career.

The sacrifices extended well beyond basic equipment. In a separate account from 2020, Jacob Teye Partey disclosed that he had sold land and other properties to cover the costs of his son's move from Ghana to Spain, a decision that would prove to be a turning point in Partey's life.

From Krobo Odumase to the Premier League

That move to Europe opened a door that few Ghanaian players of his generation walked through. Partey joined Atlético Madrid's youth academy in 2011 and steadily progressed through the ranks before cementing his place in the senior squad.

He went on to represent Ghana as one of the Black Stars' key midfielders before making the move to the English Premier League with Arsenal. His career subsequently took him to Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab.

For many who followed his journey, Jacob Teye Partey was not simply a proud father cheering from the sidelines. He was an active participant in making the dream possible, trading away his own assets at a time when the outcome was far from guaranteed.

The video's reappearance has prompted many football followers to reflect on the human stories behind professional careers, and particularly the quiet, often unseen sacrifices made by families long before the trophies and the headlines.

The TikTok video of Thomas Partey is below.

Asamoah Gyan loses father

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Asamoah Gyan’s announcement of his father’s death and the emotional tribute he shared online. The former Black Stars captain said George Gyan Baffour Mensah died on June 29, the same date he would have turned 82.

Gyan credited his father with supporting his football journey and helping shape the lives of his sons. His message drew condolences from Ghanaian celebrities, football figures and fans.

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Source: YEN.com.gh