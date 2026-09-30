Kurt Okraku: How the Black Stars Have Fared During His GFA Presidency
- Data shows Ghana has won 39.3% of competitive matches under Kurt Okraku, the lowest rate among seven GFA administrations studied
- Okraku's tenure averages just 1.46 points per competitive game, ranking below Kwesi Nyantakyi's 1.87 PPG across 101 matches
- The figures cover senior men's international football from 1993 to 2026 and place Okraku last for both competitive win rate and points per game
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Data covering more than three decades of Ghana’s senior men’s international football shows that the Black Stars have struggled to maintain consistent results under Kurt Okraku’s leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
Okraku assumed office on October 25, 2019, before securing a second term in October 2023.
Black Stars' competitive record under Okraku
Figures compiled by football analyst FM Dzanku disclose that Ghana recorded a 39.3 per cent win rate and averaged 1.46 points per game across 56 competitive matches under Okraku’s administration.
These are the lowest figures for both measures among the seven GFA administrations featured in the comparison.
The contrast with previous administrations is stark. Kwesi Nyantakyi's tenure produced a 56.4 per cent win rate and 1.87 PPG across 101 competitive matches, while Nyaho-Tamakloe's administration achieved a 60 per cent win rate from 10 competitive fixtures.
Both administrations comfortably outperform Okraku's numbers by the same measures.
The overall record, including friendly matches, paints a similarly difficult picture. Across 74 matches in total, Ghana's win rate under Okraku stands at 35.1 per cent, with an overall PPG of 1.31 after the loss to Gambia.
Of the seven administrations compared, only Ben Koufie's recorded a lower overall PPG at 1.19, while Brew-Butler's overall win rate of 35.2 per cent was marginally higher than Okraku's 35.1 per cent.
Results are not the full picture
The data carry an important caveat: the number of matches played varies considerably across the seven administrations, making direct comparisons only partially instructive.
A shorter tenure with a small sample of fixtures may not reflect the same pressures or context as one spanning more than five years.
Football administration also extends well beyond what happens on the pitch. Domestic league competitions, grassroots development programmes, infrastructure investment and the performance of other national teams all form part of any complete assessment of a GFA president's legacy.
Nonetheless, on the specific measure of competitive match performance, the statistics place Okraku's administration at the foot of the rankings among the seven periods examined, covering senior men's international football from 1993 to 2026.
GFA Administration
All Matches (N)
All Matches Win %
All Matches PPG
Competitive Matches (N)
Competitive Win %
Competitive PPG
Nyaho-Tamakloe
15
46.7%
1.87
10
60.0%
2.10
Kwesi Nyantakyi
168
48.2%
1.67
101
56.4%
1.87
Kofi Amoah
9
44.4%
1.78
7
42.9%
1.71
Alhaji Jawula
29
48.3%
1.66
14
50.0%
1.64
Brew-Butler
71
35.2%
1.32
38
44.7%
1.61
Ben Koufie
36
30.6%
1.19
21
42.9%
1.52
Kurt Okraku
74
35.1%
1.31
56
39.3%
1.46
The figures provide a concrete basis for scrutiny of the Black Stars' trajectory since 2019 and raise questions about the team's results in the context of the current GFA leadership.
Pres. Mahama urged to sack Kurt Okraku
In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a top sports journalist criticised Kurt Okraku after Ghana’s 4-2 home defeat to Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.
The journalist also called on President John Mahama to intervene and remove Okraku as Ghana Football Association president.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.