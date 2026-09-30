Data shows Ghana has won 39.3% of competitive matches under Kurt Okraku, the lowest rate among seven GFA administrations studied

Okraku's tenure averages just 1.46 points per competitive game, ranking below Kwesi Nyantakyi's 1.87 PPG across 101 matches

The figures cover senior men's international football from 1993 to 2026 and place Okraku last for both competitive win rate and points per game

Data covering more than three decades of Ghana’s senior men’s international football shows that the Black Stars have struggled to maintain consistent results under Kurt Okraku’s leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Okraku assumed office on October 25, 2019, before securing a second term in October 2023.

Statistics show the Black Stars have performed poorly under Kurt Okraku's reign as GFA presidency. Photo credit: Brain Mateo Akutei-Azu/GBC/X and @kurtokraku/X.

Source: Twitter

Black Stars' competitive record under Okraku

Figures compiled by football analyst FM Dzanku disclose that Ghana recorded a 39.3 per cent win rate and averaged 1.46 points per game across 56 competitive matches under Okraku’s administration.

These are the lowest figures for both measures among the seven GFA administrations featured in the comparison.

The contrast with previous administrations is stark. Kwesi Nyantakyi's tenure produced a 56.4 per cent win rate and 1.87 PPG across 101 competitive matches, while Nyaho-Tamakloe's administration achieved a 60 per cent win rate from 10 competitive fixtures.

Both administrations comfortably outperform Okraku's numbers by the same measures.

The overall record, including friendly matches, paints a similarly difficult picture. Across 74 matches in total, Ghana's win rate under Okraku stands at 35.1 per cent, with an overall PPG of 1.31 after the loss to Gambia.

Of the seven administrations compared, only Ben Koufie's recorded a lower overall PPG at 1.19, while Brew-Butler's overall win rate of 35.2 per cent was marginally higher than Okraku's 35.1 per cent.

Results are not the full picture

The data carry an important caveat: the number of matches played varies considerably across the seven administrations, making direct comparisons only partially instructive.

A shorter tenure with a small sample of fixtures may not reflect the same pressures or context as one spanning more than five years.

Football administration also extends well beyond what happens on the pitch. Domestic league competitions, grassroots development programmes, infrastructure investment and the performance of other national teams all form part of any complete assessment of a GFA president's legacy.

Nonetheless, on the specific measure of competitive match performance, the statistics place Okraku's administration at the foot of the rankings among the seven periods examined, covering senior men's international football from 1993 to 2026.

GFA Administration All Matches (N) All Matches Win % All Matches PPG Competitive Matches (N) Competitive Win % Competitive PPG Nyaho-Tamakloe 15 46.7% 1.87 10 60.0% 2.10 Kwesi Nyantakyi 168 48.2% 1.67 101 56.4% 1.87 Kofi Amoah 9 44.4% 1.78 7 42.9% 1.71 Alhaji Jawula 29 48.3% 1.66 14 50.0% 1.64 Brew-Butler 71 35.2% 1.32 38 44.7% 1.61 Ben Koufie 36 30.6% 1.19 21 42.9% 1.52 Kurt Okraku 74 35.1% 1.31 56 39.3% 1.46

The figures provide a concrete basis for scrutiny of the Black Stars' trajectory since 2019 and raise questions about the team's results in the context of the current GFA leadership.

Pres. Mahama urged to sack Kurt Okraku

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a top sports journalist criticised Kurt Okraku after Ghana’s 4-2 home defeat to Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The journalist also called on President John Mahama to intervene and remove Okraku as Ghana Football Association president.

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Source: YEN.com.gh