Cole Palmer streamed himself opening EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Team packs on Twitch long before the game's official release date

The Chelsea star's broadcast was abruptly cut short, with Palmer publicly appealing to be unbanned on the platform

Palmer also voiced frustration during the stream after discovering his overall rating had been dropped from 87 to 85 in the new game

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Cole Palmer has landed himself in trouble with both Twitch and EA Sports after broadcasting himself playing EA Sports FC 27 well ahead of the game's scheduled release.

Cole Palmer suffers an indefinite ban from Twitch after streaming EA Sports FC 27 early gameplay. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Why Twitch banned Cole Palmer

The Chelsea and England midfielder went live on Twitch and spent over an hour opening Ultimate Team packs, drawing thousands of viewers before his stream was abruptly shut down.

According to The Mirror, the game is not due for global release until Friday, September 25, with early access set to begin at midnight on September 18 and the Web App going live two days prior. Palmer's stream came significantly before any of those windows.

After his broadcast was cut, Palmer made a public plea to be reinstated on the platform.

The moment quickly spread across social media, with fans finding the combination of EA's intervention and Palmer's unban request genuinely entertaining.

It remains unclear how Palmer obtained access to the game this early, though the clip circulating online shows him fully immersed in the pack-opening experience before things went sideways.

Beyond the ban itself, Palmer also used the stream to air his grievances with EA Sports over his in-game card.

He was visibly unhappy to discover his overall rating had been reduced from 87 to 85, with both his passing and dribbling attributes taking hits on his Ultimate Team card compared to the previous edition.

Cole Palmer reflects on difficult season

The frustration over his rating may have felt particularly pointed given the season Palmer had just endured.

He described himself as playing with "one leg" for large portions of the 2025/26 campaign, after missing roughly two months following a groin injury.

A separate setback followed when he fractured the small toe on his left foot after stubbing it on a door at home, an incident that added yet another chapter to what became a stop-start year for the 22-year-old.

However, the Englishman appears to have rediscovered his form and begun the current season on a flier.

The Manchester City academy graduate has six goal contributions (four goals and two assists) in six matches, according to Transfermarkt.

Why Chelsea could compete for Premier League title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted four reasons why Chelsea could compete for the 2026/27 Premier League title.

Although Opta gives Xabi Alonso’s side a 4.47% chance of winning the trophy, they could remain in the title race deep into the season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh