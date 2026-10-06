Real Madrid could hand Ghanaian centre-back Oscar Naasei his first senior call-up as the club faces a defensive injury crisis

The 21-year-old trained with Jose Mourinho's first team on Tuesday and stood out in a recent Castilla clash watched by the coach

Mourinho's charges are set to host Villarreal at the fabled Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, October 10

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Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei could be handed a place in Real Madrid's first-team matchday squad for their La Liga fixture against Villarreal on Saturday, October 10, at the Bernabéu.

According to Marca, the 21-year-old centre-back joined head coach Jose Mourinho's training session on October 6 as the Spanish club scrambles to fill significant gaps in its defensive unit.

Naasei is understood to be among the top Castilla players being assessed for potential promotion to the senior squad.

Highly-rated Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei in action for Real Madrid Castilla. Photo credit: La Fábrica del Real Madrid/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Why Naasei could receive a first-team call-up

Real Madrid's options at the back have been severely depleted ahead of the Villarreal clash.

Dean Huijsen is unavailable through suspension, Raul Asencio is out following surgery, and Eder Militao continues his recovery from injury.

Ibrahima Konaté is also being managed carefully after picking up a knock, leaving Mourinho with limited cover.

Those circumstances have opened the door for Naasei, who joined the club from Granada during the summer transfer window and has been in consistent form for Castilla.

The Ghanaian has appeared in all six of Castilla's matches this season, starting five of them, and can operate both as a centre-back and at right-back.

Naasei's form catches Mourinho's eye

A particularly encouraging moment came during Castilla's recent fixture against Atletico Madrid B, in which Naasei was one of the standout performers.

Mourinho watched that match from the stands, and the display is believed to have strengthened the case for including the youngster in senior considerations.

Should he earn a call-up, it would mark another major milestone in a career that has progressed rapidly.

Naasei made his senior debut for Granada last season before completing his move to Madrid, and a place in the first-team squad for a high-profile league match would represent a considerable step forward.

Real Madrid face Villarreal on Saturday as the club looks to navigate its defensive challenges without several key players.

Daniel Opare opens up on Real Madrid setback

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Black Stars defender Daniel Opare disclosed how an injury ended his hopes of making his Real Madrid first-team debut just 48 hours before his big opportunity.

Opare spent two years with the Spanish giants but never made a competitive appearance for the senior team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh