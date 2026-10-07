Afua Asantewaa took to Facebook on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, to highlight the many forms of abuse beyond physical violence

The singathon record-holder shared her post amid the ongoing public dispute involving Nana Akua Addo and her husband Harold Norman

Afua Asantewaa ended her message with a pointed call to action directed at those in what he claimed as toxic relationships

Record-breaker and media personality Afua Asantewaa has spoken out on the topic of domestic abuse, joining a growing chorus of voices responding to the widely discussed marital dispute between Ghanaian fashion personality Nana Akua Addo and her husband, Harold Norman.

Afua Asantewaa speaks on domestic abuse amid Nana Akua Addo's marital dispute. Image credit: Afua Asantewaa. Nana Akua Addo

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Afua Asantewaa argued that public conversations around abuse tend to centre almost exclusively on physical violence, leaving other forms largely unacknowledged.

"Many are ignorant about the word abuse," she wrote, before outlining a broader range of harmful behaviours that people in relationships may experience.

Forms of abuse Afua Asantewaa highlighted

Among the categories she identified were emotional and mental abuse, verbal abuse, financial abuse, coercive control, social isolation, and spiritual or religious abuse.

She stressed that the absence of visible physical injuries does not make an experience any less serious, adding that even a single incident can carry significant weight, while repeated incidents may constitute a clear pattern of domestic violence.

She also challenged a common misconception, noting that physical abuse does not need to leave visible marks to qualify as such.

Crucially, Afua Asantewaa pointed out that abuse does not discriminate by gender, with both men and women capable of being victims.

She also acknowledged that many people remain in harmful situations for a long time before finding the courage or means to leave.

"Leave to live" message resonates online

Rather than speaking directly to the specific details of the Nana Akua Addo and Harold Norman situation, Afua Asantewaa kept her message focused on broader awareness.

She closed with a pointed call to action, signing off with the words "Leave to live" as an appeal to anyone experiencing abuse to recognise what they are going through and put their wellbeing first.

Her post has added to an already heated national conversation, as the Nana Akua Addo marital saga continues to attract widespread attention on social media, with various personalities and members of the public sharing reactions and differing accounts of events.

Amid this backdrop, Afua Asantewaa's message has shifted part of the discussion towards a broader understanding of what abuse can look like in relationships.

The Facebook post of Afua Asantewaa is below.

Quecy Official warned over Akua Addo's saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Showbiz_Blogger’s warning to TikToker Quecy Official over his videos on the dispute involving Nana Akua Addo and Harold Norman.

The commentator urged social media users to avoid drawing conclusions before the matter is properly investigated.

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Source: YEN.com.gh