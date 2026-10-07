Investigators have moved the Bell 430 helicopter wreckage from Kudenga Farm to the Government Hangar at Charles Prince Airport

Transport Minister Felix Mhona confirmed that authorities completed preliminary work at the crash site and launched the next phase of the probe

Zimbabwean authorities set a 30-day deadline to produce a preliminary report on the crash that killed Chivayo and four others

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The wreckage of the helicopter that killed Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, and three other occupants has been relocated from the crash site to a government facility, as investigators push deeper into what caused the fatal accident.

Wicknell Chivayo’s helicopter wreckage moved as investigators probe fatal crash. Image credit: Wicknell Chivayo, Saidu Adbula

Source: Facebook

The Bell 430 helicopter, which came down near Marondera on 30 September 2026, was transported from Kudenga Farm to the Government Hangar at Charles Prince Airport.

The controlled setting is expected to give forensic specialists the conditions needed to carry out a thorough examination of the aircraft.

Transport Minister Felix Mhona confirmed that the preliminary phase of the on-site investigation had wrapped up, and that authorities were now entering the next stage of the probe.

International experts are expected to join local investigators as the examination progresses.

What investigators are looking at

The forensic review will cover several areas, including the aircraft's structural condition, its maintenance history, crew records, and weather data from around the time of the crash.

All available flight-related information will also be pulled into the inquiry.

Zimbabwean authorities have given themselves 30 days to produce a preliminary report. That document is expected to capture the initial findings from the forensic work and the broader review of records linked to the flight.

Wicknell and wife Lucy set to be buried

While the investigation continues, preparations are also under way for the burial of Chivayo and Lucy Muteke at Glen Forest Cemetery.

The circumstances surrounding the businessman's death have continued to draw public attention.

Luxury watchmaker Jacob and Co reportedly removed Instagram content associated with Wicknell Chivayo shortly after news of his passing emerged.

Social media users have followed the developments closely, with some questioning elements of the investigation and others commenting on the resources being committed to the probe.

Authorities are expected to share more details on the crash when the preliminary findings are released within the stated 30-day window.

The Instagram post on the move of the wreckage for forensic tests is below.

Inside Wicknell's Cape Town mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on late Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s expensive mansion in Cape Town’s exclusive Clifton area, including its ocean views and luxury amenities.

The property was unveiled just months before Chivayo died in a helicopter crash on October 1, 2026. His mansion tour also included a tribute to his late daughter, Ashleigh.

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Source: YEN.com.gh