Poco Lee appeared before Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15, 2026, but could not enter a plea at the hearing

The court rescheduled the Nigerian entertainer's plea hearing to February 8, 2027, with his trial set for March 8, 2027

A packed courtroom gallery of Nigerian supporters attended Tuesday's hearing, with some left waiting outside

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Nigerian entertainer Poco Lee will formally enter his plea at Snaresbrook Crown Court in the United Kingdom on February 8, 2027, after a scheduled hearing on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, ended without one being recorded due to the absence of the charge sheet from court proceedings.

Nigerian entertainer Poco Lee’s plea date is announced as a UK court sets his next appearance. Image credit: TheNaijaSpotlight

Source: Facebook

The dancer, whose full name is Iweh Pascal Odinaka, had appeared before the court for what was listed as a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Without the necessary documentation available, however, the session concluded without the expected step taking place. The court has now set March 8, 2027, as the date for his trial to commence.

Poco Lee granted bail ahead of hearing

Tuesday's appearance followed confirmation that Poco Lee had been granted bail on September 11, 2026, days after an earlier court appearance during which he was remanded in custody.

The progression from remand to bail marked a significant development in the ongoing proceedings before the February pre-trial stage.

The hearing drew considerable public interest. A large number of Nigerians are reported to have attended in a show of solidarity, filling the courtroom gallery and leaving some supporters unable to secure seats inside.

Who Is Poco Lee?

Poco Lee built his reputation as one of Nigeria's most recognisable entertainers after videos of his Zanku and legwork dance routines spread widely online around 2018.

The exposure led to appearances and collaborations with some of the country's biggest musical acts, among them Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and Naira Marley.

Beyond dance, he has also released his own music, with tracks including "YARD" and "Otilo" forming part of his catalogue.

He studied Microbiology at Lagos State University before establishing himself as a hype man, MC and all-round entertainer on the Nigerian entertainment scene.

His legal situation in the United Kingdom has attracted widespread attention in Nigeria, and videos of him speaking about his experience have circulated across social media platforms since news of his detention first emerged.

The February 8 hearing is now the next critical moment in the case, as it will allow Poco Lee to formally respond to the charges against him before proceedings move towards the March trial date.

The Facebook post announcing the court hearing is below.

Woman involved in Poco Lee's case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Poco Lee’s UK legal case, including the woman’s denial of any involvement and the five charges confirmed by Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The entertainer’s next hearing is scheduled for September 15, 2026, while the case remains before the court.

The woman said her image was used to create a false narrative and denied knowing Poco Lee. With reporting restrictions protecting the complainant’s identity and the allegations yet to be tested in court, the case continues to attract public attention.

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Source: YEN.com.gh