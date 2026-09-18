Carlos Queiroz has lifted the lid on the key criteria behind his 24-man Black Stars squad selection for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Mohammed Kudus returned to the squad after a seven-month injury absence that ruled him out of the 2026 World Cup

Several notable names were left out of the squad, including Thomas Partey and Brandon Thomas-Asante

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz has broken his silence on the thinking behind his 24-man Black Stars squad, named ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Carlos Queiroz explains the rationale behind his selection criteria for his Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo by Juan Mabromata.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz explains Black Stars selection criteria

Speaking to the official Ghana Football Association website, Queiroz outlined a straightforward but firm standard for selection: players must be active, fit, and ready to compete at international level.

"Our technical staff carried out our usual in-depth monitoring of the players. The limitations or periods of inactivity affecting some players are also well known.

"There is always one general principle that we consider fundamental at this stage, except in exceptional circumstances: players should be in competitive action, physically prepared and fully ready to play for the national team," he said.

The most eye-catching recall is Mohammed Kudus, who missed Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign after sustaining an injury that kept him out for seven months.

His return will come as a significant boost to a side looking to rebuild momentum heading into qualifying.

Ibrahim Osman of Brighton and Ibrahim Sulemana of Sassuolo also earned recalls, having both been absent from the World Cup squad.

Notable absentees from the Black Stars list

Despite several familiar faces returning, a number of established players were left out.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, Thomas Partey, Derrick Kohn, Elisha Owusu, and Jonas Adjetey were all conspicuously absent from the 24-man selection, with Queiroz's fitness and game-time criteria appearing central to those decisions.

The Black Stars open their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign away from home, travelling to face Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday, September 4.

Ghana then hosts The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.

The international window closes with a friendly against Morocco on Sunday, October 4, when Ghana will face the Atlas Lions on away soil.

Eddie Nketiah set for Ghana switch

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly close to switching his international allegiance to Ghana.

The Crystal Palace forward, who was born in South London to Ghanaian parents, remains eligible to play for the Black Stars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh