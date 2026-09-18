Canada's immigration authority has outlined the exact steps a border officer takes when a foreign national arrives at a port of entry to apply for a work permit

Three specific checks must all be cleared before a work permit application can advance to the next stage of processing

Applicants arriving with family members face a specific order of processing that determines how their cases are handled at the border

Canada has detailed the precise steps a border officer follows when a foreign national arrives at a port of entry intending to apply for a work permit, offering prospective workers a clearer understanding of what to expect on arrival.

According to Canada's official immigration authority, the process is triggered the moment an applicant informs the border officer of their intention to apply.

Canada's immigration authority has outlined the exact steps a border officer takes when a foreign national arrives at a port of entry to apply for a work permit. Credit: ANDREJ IVANOV

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must raise this themselves upon arrival rather than waiting to be prompted.

From that point, the officer carries out three specific checks before the application can move forward.

The first involves the applicant's passport or travel document, which the officer examines to confirm it is valid and in order.

The second check verifies that the applicant satisfies both the eligibility and admissibility requirements for entry into Canada. The third, where applicable, confirms that the applicant holds a valid medical certificate.

All three conditions must be met for the application to proceed. Applicants who are required to provide biometrics do so during the same interaction with the border officer, meaning no separate appointment is needed at that stage.

Fees and Family Applications at the Port of Entry

Once the checks are cleared, applicants must pay their fees, which typically cover processing costs for the primary applicant and any individuals included on the same application.

For those arriving alongside family members and applying together at the port of entry, a specific sequence applies.

The border officer processes the primary applicant's case first, and only after that application is approved does the officer turn to the family member's application.

Canada's immigration guidelines make clear that applicants bear the responsibility of proactively declaring their intention to apply for a work permit upon arrival, placing the onus on the individual rather than the officer to initiate the process.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh