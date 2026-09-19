Junka Town actress Tracy made a surprise appearance in Takoradi, Ghana, over a year after she relocated abroad in 2025

A TikTok video by popular Takoradi-based content creator Effiakuma Chyna captured Tracy looking noticeably different from how fans remembered her

The candid clip has gone viral, with fans flooding the comments to share their excitement and nostalgia over the beloved actress

Beloved Ghanaian actress Tracy Tyga Stryda Billys, known for her role in the popular Takoradi comic movie series "Junka Town", has reappeared on social media looking noticeably changed, and the internet is talking.

Junka Town actress Tracy resurfaces in Ghana after relocating abroad and flaunts her massive transformation. Photo source: Junkatown, @effiakumachyna/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Takoradi-based content creator Effiakuma Chyna filmed the Junka Town movie actress in a casual, selfie-style TikTok video on Friday, 18 September 2026.

The clip, shot outdoors along a dirt path in a residential neighbourhood, captured Tracy walking and chatting with a group of friends in a cheerful, relaxed mood.

Tracy's return to Ghana after life abroad

Tracy relocated abroad in 2025, stepping away from the Ghanaian entertainment scene that had made her a household name in the Western Region alongside other comic actors like Too Much, Yogot, Alaska, Atemuda, Homeless and others.

More than a year on, her reappearance in Takoradi has drawn significant attention, largely because she looks considerably different from how audiences last saw her on screen and on social media.

The Junka Town movies built a loyal following in Ghana, with actress Tracy earning a reputation for memorable, comedic performances that resonated strongly with local viewers.

Her absence had left fans wondering about her whereabouts, making the viral clip all the more welcome for many who had missed her on their timelines.

The TikTok video of Tracy's surprise appearance in Ghana after her relocation abroad is below:

Reactions to Junka Town actress Tracy's transformation

The clip pulled in a wave of nostalgic and amused responses from fans who were clearly delighted to catch a glimpse of the actress again.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Blameless wrote:

"I miss this girl. She is a great actress. Where is she now?"

Killian said:

"She is now a big mama."

Mayor commented:

"This lady ein acent be madddd. I remember where she took a hammer from ein bag wey she wan use jam yogurt ein head 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. I miss you die."

Egya sofo added:

"Herh, this girl. She nearly gave me broken heart😅. Thank God her friend came to replace her. Tracy hmm."

Actor Samuel Ruffy Quansah resurfaces in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran actor Samuel Ruffy Quansah’s return to Ghana after years away from the public spotlight.

The actor shared confident photos online, prompting fans to celebrate his new look and remember his memorable roles.

His surprise reappearance sparked a wave of nostalgia and renewed interest in the star’s journey from Ghanaian screens to life in the United States.

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Source: YEN.com.gh