Sandro Mazzola, who spent his entire professional career at Inter Milan, passed away on Saturday, September 19

The Italian midfielder was a key figure in the Grande Inter era, winning four Serie A titles and two European Cups

Mazzola also represented Italy at international level, winning the 1968 European Championship and reaching the 1970 World Cup final

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Sandro Mazzola, one of Italian football's most enduring icons and a defining figure of Inter Milan's golden generation, has died at the age of 83.

Mazzola devoted his entire playing career to the Nerazzurri, joining the club's youth setup at just six years old and going on to make 565 senior appearances while scoring 158 goals between 1957 and 1977, according to AFP.

Legendary Italian footballer Sandro Mazzola sadly passes away. Photos by VI-Images.

Source: Getty Images

Celebrating Sandro Mazzola's legacy at Inter Milan

His prime years coincided with one of the most dominant periods in Inter's history.

During the so-called Grande Inter era of the 1960s, Mazzola helped the club claim four Serie A championships, two European Cups, and two Intercontinental Cups.

He finished as Serie A's top scorer in 1965 and came agonisingly close to winning the Ballon d'Or in 1971, finishing runner-up to Johan Cruyff.

Perhaps his most celebrated club moment came in the 1963/64 European Cup final, where he netted twice in a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid.

At the final whistle, Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas handed Mazzola his shirt and said, as cited by Legit Sports:

"I once played against your father, and you honoured his memory."

The remark carried a particular poignancy. Mazzola's father, Valentino, was a star of Torino's formidable 1940s side before perishing in the Superga air disaster on May 4, 1949. Sandro was not yet seven years old.

On the international stage, Mazzola earned 70 caps for Italy and scored 22 goals.

He was part of the Azzurri squad that won the 1968 European Championship and featured prominently at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, where Italy reached the final before losing 4-1 to Brazil.

Football mourns Sandro Mazzola's death

His beloved club, Inter Milan, paid tribute in a statement that captured his singular place in the club's history:

"There are those who enter history. And then there are those who become the very history of Inter itself. He shone on the field, and he shines even now, the star with the moustache. Who, as he has often recounted, had just one, final wish: 'To be remembered as a good man, who always gives his all, even when it seems impossible.'"

City rivals AC Milan also offered their condolences, calling him "a great champion, a flag-bearer, a man who represented an unforgettable era of our football," while Juventus described him as "a champion and gentleman of Italian football, a protagonist of an era, a symbol of class, style, and passion for this sport."

Ludek Miklosko dies after cancer battle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ludek Miklosko, the Czech goalkeeper who spent eight years at West Ham United, had passed away at the age of 64.

Miklosko had been battling cancer since 2021 after discovering a lump on his hip that led to further diagnoses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh