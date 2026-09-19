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Germany Lists 20 Countries Whose Citizens Need Airport Transit Visa to Stop Over
Europe

Germany Lists 20 Countries Whose Citizens Need Airport Transit Visa to Stop Over

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
3 min read
  • The German Federal Foreign Office confirmed that nationals from 20 countries must hold a category A airport transit visa before travelling through any German airport
  • Ghana, Nigeria, and 18 other countries are on the list, meaning their citizens cannot pass through German airports even without leaving the terminal
  • Germany also named the only 5 airports in the country that have an International Transit Area, with operating hours varying by location

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Citizens from 20 countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, are now required to obtain an airport transit visa before passing through any German airport, even if they have no intention of leaving the terminal building.

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Germany has listed 20 countries whose citizens are required to obtain an airport transit visa. Photo source: @bundespraesident.steinmeier
Source: Getty Images

The German Federal Foreign Office confirmed that these nationals must hold a category A airport transit visa regardless of their final destination. This requirement sets them apart from most international travellers, who can pass through German airports without a visa provided they remain within the international transit area and are not entering the Schengen zone.

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Germany Transit Visa: Full list of countries affected

The 20 countries whose citizens are subject to this requirement are:

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  1. Afghanistan
  2. Bangladesh
  3. Cuba
  4. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  5. Eritrea
  6. Ethiopia
  7. Ghana
  8. Iran
  9. Iraq
  10. Jordan
  11. Lebanon
  12. Mali
  13. Nigeria
  14. Pakistan
  15. Somalia
  16. South Sudan
  17. Sri Lanka
  18. Sudan
  19. Syria
  20. Turkey

Travellers holding passports from any of these countries must apply for the appropriate visa before their departure date, well ahead of any planned stopover in Germany.

German airports with international transit areas

Germany also clarified that only five of its airports operate an International Transit Area, which is the designated zone that permits travellers to stop over without formally crossing into the Schengen area. Those airports are Frankfurt/Main, Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Berlin-Brandenburg.

However, there are time restrictions to be aware of. Hamburg's International Transit Area is only open between 4:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., while Düsseldorf's facility operates from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and only where the airline has made prior arrangements with the Federal Police.

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Travellers whose stopovers require them to cross into the Schengen area, for instance to switch terminals or because their onward destination falls within the zone, may additionally need a standard Schengen entry visa.

The German government has advised all affected passengers to confirm their visa requirements and apply early before their travel date.

EU lists African countries that need Schengen

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about the European Union’s regulation requiring citizens of 51 African countries to secure a Schengen visa before travelling to Europe.

The report explained which nationalities are affected and outlines the key documents applicants must provide.

For many travellers, the visa requirement is the first hurdle before they can board a flight to destinations such as France, Germany, Spain, Italy or the Netherlands. A successful application can open access to 29 Schengen countries for up to 90 days within 180 days.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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