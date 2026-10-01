Former Nigerian senator Shehu Sani raised concerns about a pattern of fatal helicopter crashes involving prominent figures across multiple countries

Sani cited the deaths of Ghanaian ministers, Nigerian banker Herbert Wigwe and his family, and Zimbabwean tycoon Wicknell Chivayo and his wife

The former Kaduna Central senator called on aviation experts to explain what is behind the series of deadly incidents

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Former Kaduna Central District Senator Shehu Sani has called on aviation experts to investigate what he described as a troubling pattern of fatal helicopter crashes involving high-profile individuals.

Sani made the call in a post on X, drawing attention to a series of deadly incidents that have claimed the lives of prominent figures across Africa and the United States.

Ex-Nigerian Senator Concerned Over Helicopter Crashes After Ghana Ministers, Sir Wicknell Deaths

Source: Facebook

The former senator listed several notable cases in his post, including the deaths of Ghanaian government ministers in a helicopter crash last year, the death of Nigerian banker Herbert Wigwe along with his family in the United States, and the most recent incident involving Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife.

In a post on X, Sani said:

"Helicopters killed some prominent ministers in Ghana last year, then Nigeria's Wigwe and his family in the US, and now Zimbabwean Tycoon Wicknell and his wife have lost their lives," Sani wrote. "Aviation experts should help explain these helicopter issues."

A Call for Expert Explanation

Sani stopped short of offering any explanation for the crashes himself, instead directing his concern at those with technical knowledge of aviation. His post suggested that the frequency of such incidents, particularly among well-known public figures, warrants closer scrutiny from specialists in the field.

The former senator did not allege any wrongdoing or common cause linking the incidents, but indicated that the cumulative nature of the losses demanded a public explanation from the aviation community.

Investigation Still Ongoing

Zimbabwean authorities have not formally attributed the crash to adverse weather conditions.

Officials have stated that several factors are being assessed before any conclusions are drawn, and the inspection of the wreckage alongside an analysis of the flight conditions remains active.

Chisi's eyewitness account is expected to contribute to that process, given that he was airborne at the same time and in close proximity to the aircraft that went down.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since mourned Chivayo's death and revealed that he had met with the businessman the day before the crash occurred.

Wicknell Chivayo's family speaks on helicopter crash

YEN.com.gh also reported that Wicknell Chivayo's family, through Herbert Chivayo, has reacted to the sad news.

According to the family spokesperson, relatives were struggling to process the loss, as police began addressing what is known about the crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh