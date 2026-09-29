Sports analyst Newton Lartey Peter announced his departure from Kumasi-based Wontumi Multimedia in a Facebook post, thanking the media house and his supporters for their love

His exit makes him the third known member of Wontumi FM/TV's sports team to leave in September 2026, following Fancy Di Maria and producer Shadrack Otto

Newton Lartey, who was unveiled alongside Fancy Di Maria in January 2025, did not state his next destination, while fans wished him well in the comments

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Wontumi FM/TV's sports department has suffered another setback after analyst Newton Lartey Peter announced his exit from the Kumasi-based media house.

Newton Lartey Peter announces his exit from Wontumi Multimedia days after Fancy Di Maria and Shadrack Otto leave. Image credit: Newton Lartey Peter Official (Facebook).

Source: Facebook

His departure comes days after head of sports Fancy Di Maria and Wontumi Sports Buffet producer Shadrack Otto also left the station.

Newton Lartey joined Wontumi in January 2025, when the station unveiled him alongside Fancy Di Maria as new sports presenters.

He delivered his first analysis on the station in February 2025, discussing Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Fancy Di Maria, whose real name is Kennedy Amoako, announced his exit on Sunday, September 20, 2026, after about a year at the station. Otto followed on Monday, September 28, confirming his departure in a farewell message on X.

The back-to-back exits have left Wontumi with the task of rebuilding its sports unit.

Newton Lartey confirms Wontumi exit

In his Facebook post, Newton Lartey thanked everyone who had sent him messages, saying all of them had been warmly received.

He then used the opportunity to express gratitude to Wontumi Multimedia, which he described as one of Ghana's biggest media houses. The analyst wrote:

"I therefore, want to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to Wontumi Multimedia and announce my goodbye from one of Ghana's biggest Media Houses."

Like Otto, he did not give reasons for his decision to leave.

Newton Lartey also did not disclose where he is heading next, leaving fans to await an official announcement.

The Facebook post of Newton Lartey, in which he announces his exit from Wontumi Multimedia, is below.

Fans react to Newton Lartey's exit

Fans and colleagues took to the comment section to wish the analyst well in his next chapter.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Ekua Adepa Sarah wrote:

"Best of luck. Please let us know your next destination cus everywhere you go, adey dere."

AchiaaPiesie Kwame Favour Ynwa said:

"Proud of you my boss, much love and greater more."

Real Hazard Jnr commented:

"All the best boss."

Prince Appiah-Fordjour added:

"Agye ta oooo."

Wontumi reportedly sues Fancy Di Maria

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Wontumi Multimedia reportedly took legal action against Fancy Di Maria after his abrupt exit.

In a demand notice dated September 22, 2026, the company's lawyers asked him to refund GH¢1,254,000, made up of a GH¢1,200,000 enticement fee and a GH¢54,000 rent advance.

The firm warned that failure to pay within seven days would lead to further legal proceedings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh