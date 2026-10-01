The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services named five disciplines under which foreign nationals can pursue an extraordinary ability Green Card

Unlike most immigration routes, the EB-1A pathway allows qualified individuals to self-petition without securing a US job offer first

Approved applicants can also extend legal status to their spouse and unmarried children under 21 years of age

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The United States has highlighted five fields in which foreign nationals may qualify for permanent residence under the EB-1A extraordinary ability Green Card pathway.

The employment-based immigration route is designed for individuals who can demonstrate extraordinary ability through sustained national or international acclaim.

US names 5 fields that qualify foreigners for Green Card under the EB-1A route. Photo credit: Anadolu & Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Five fields covered under the EB-1A route

According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), applicants seeking classification under the EB-1A category must demonstrate extraordinary ability in one of five recognised fields.

The fields are:

Sciences

Arts

Education

Business

Athletics

Applicants must provide evidence showing sustained national or international acclaim in their area of extraordinary ability.

EB-1A applicants can self-petition

One of the key features of the EB-1A category is that applicants do not need employer sponsorship.

Eligible individuals can self-petition by filing Form I-140, Petition for Alien Worker, with USCIS.

This means an applicant does not need a formal US job offer or an employer to file the petition on their behalf.

US has two other EB-1 categories

The EB-1 category also covers outstanding professors and researchers, as well as multinational managers and executives.

For the outstanding professor or researcher category, applicants must have at least three years of experience in teaching or research in their academic area.

Unlike EB-1A, the outstanding professor/researcher category and the multinational manager or executive category require a US employer to file the Form I-140 petition.

Spouse and children can also benefit

Successful EB-1 applicants may also obtain immigration benefits for their immediate family members.

After USCIS approves the principal applicant's Form I-140 petition, their spouse and unmarried children under 21 may be eligible to apply for admission to the US under E-14 and E-15 immigrant classifications, respectively.

US lists 10 EB-1A Green Card conditions

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that USCIS had outlined the requirements foreign nationals needed to satisfy to obtain a Green Card through the EB-1A extraordinary ability route.

Applicants either had to provide evidence of a major internationally recognised achievement or satisfy at least three of the 10 criteria set by the immigration authority.

The EB-1A pathway also stood apart from other immigration routes because it did not require a job offer or employer sponsorship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh